Books at the curbside

Sampson-Clinton Public Library, Curbside Services
1. Put books on hold using a library card through the catalog (http://sampson.polarislibrary.com/) or by calling a local library. Officials will call when books are ready.
2. Park in one of the front library spaces in the parking lot.
3. Call the library with last name and the last 4 numbers of the library card.
4. Staff will place items on the table outside and patrons can pick them up. If Patrons are returning items that need to be returned, they can be placed in the dropbox. Officials are asking patrons to not place items on the table for curbside service. Do not use the curbside library service if you are feeling sick in any way.
Curbside, Appointment Hours of Operation
To make an appointment for the computer lab, book browsing, or curbside services, contact library officials at the following locations.
The J.C. Holliday Library, Graham St., Clinton,(910-592-4153)
Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Bryan Memorial Library, 302 Weeksdale St., Newton Grove, (910-594-1260)
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday — 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m.
Miriam Lamb Memorial Library, 144 S. Church St., Garland (910-529-2441)
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday — 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m.
Roseboro Public Library, 300 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, (910-525-5436)
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday — 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m.
* If planning to visit on Wednesday, please call and schedule an appointment in advance to ensure service
— Sampson-Clinton Public Library
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, officials from the Sampson-Clinton Public Library are working to make sure books are still available for patrons to enjoy.
The Sampson-Clinton Public Library is continuing its curbside services Monday through Friday at branches throughout Sampson County. Due to safety protocols, normal browsing and visits from the public are restricted.
“As of right now, this is something in place, but due to the pandemic it can change at any time,” Librarian Tiffany Savage said. “We will try to keep all of our patrons and community informed with that.”
Savage and staff members are also spreading awareness about helping senior citizens and other patrons who are not comfortable going online or without Internet access.
“For patrons who do not feel comfortable coming into our library, we can also place books on hold for them over the phone or they can do it online with their library card,” Savage said. “We will bring those books out there to them through the curbside service.”
Appointments are also available for patrons to spend 30 minutes in the computer lab and 15 minutes searching for books. Visitors will have to call in advance and set up an appointment because of the restrictions on the number of people in a building at one time.
“We’re offering a chance for people to come into our library so they can pick out different titles and new arrivals,” Savage said. “If there are any updates, we’re going to make sure to post them on the Sampson-Clinton Public Library page. Right now, we’re in the process of showcasing some arriving titles that we have.”
In addition to books, online resources are also available for parents and educators involved with remote learning or homeschooling for students. One system is NC LIVE, a statewide network of public and academic libraries which provides digital content such as eBooks, eJournals, streaming video and downloadable audiobooks. Savage said instructional and remedial help is available to students.
“It gives supplemental information that you can do and different activities you can with them online and it also offers our grade schools kids an opportunity to build upon or approve on skills, like science, math and ESL (English as a second or Foreign language) instruction, ” Savage said.
For more information about local libraries, visit www.sampsonnc.com/departments/library_services or call 910-592-4153.
