Books at the curbside

Sampson-Clinton Public Library, Curbside Services

1. Put books on hold using a library card through the catalog (http://sampson.polarislibrary.com/) or by calling a local library. Officials will call when books are ready.

2. Park in one of the front library spaces in the parking lot.

3. Call the library with last name and the last 4 numbers of the library card.

4. Staff will place items on the table outside and patrons can pick them up. If Patrons are returning items that need to be returned, they can be placed in the dropbox. Officials are asking patrons to not place items on the table for curbside service. Do not use the curbside library service if you are feeling sick in any way.

Curbside, Appointment Hours of Operation

To make an appointment for the computer lab, book browsing, or curbside services, contact library officials at the following locations.

The J.C. Holliday Library, Graham St., Clinton,(910-592-4153)

Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bryan Memorial Library, 302 Weeksdale St., Newton Grove, (910-594-1260)

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday — 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m.

Miriam Lamb Memorial Library, 144 S. Church St., Garland (910-529-2441)

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday — 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m.

Roseboro Public Library, 300 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, (910-525-5436)

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday — 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m.

* If planning to visit on Wednesday, please call and schedule an appointment in advance to ensure service

— Sampson-Clinton Public Library