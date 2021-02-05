Halls fundraiser goes virtual

A major fundraiser for Halls Fire and Rescue is going virtual this year because of the pandemic.

Chief Brian Royal recently announced that the station’s Virtual Reverse Drawing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 6, via Facebook Live. A total of $10,000 will be distributed. There will only be 350 tickets sold for $60 each. All tickets will be put in a cage and names will be read during the live presentation on Facebook. The last 10 left will win $1,000 apiece. Royal likes the format of the reverse style, which is different than regular drawings.

“Some people may question and say ‘was my name really put in there?’ With a reverse drawing there’s no question about it,” he said.

The tradition began 20 years ago, with firefighters marking the first Saturday in March on their calendars.During previous years, the event was held with a steak dinner. Due to COVID-19, tickets holders will have to watch on their phones or computers.

“We had it last year and I think it was the second week in March when COVID hit,” Royal said. “We were very fortunate to get by last year.”

Proceeds from ticket sales will go towards operations at the fire department which has been providing service for more than 60 years. For emergencies, firefighters are able to operate three fire engines, tanker, brush truck, rescue truck and a ladder truck. The equipment and vehicles are maintained by 36 volunteer members.

“Our volunteer members are driven by a strong desire to help people in the event of an emergency 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” Royal said. “We also work very hard to stay up to date on fire, rescue training and certifications.”

As a volunteer fire department, members depend on taxpayers money. The tax rate is at 7 cents, which is one of the lowest of any department in the county.

“We always tried to keep our tax rate as low as possible,” Royal said. “We depend on our fundraiser every year to help offset some of the costs without raising our taxes.”

In addition to buying a ticket for $60, the department is also accepting donations such as $25, $50, $100 or any other amount. Donations can be mailed to Halls Fire & Rescue, 7730 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, NC 28328. Checks should be made payable to Halls Fire & Rescue. Tickets for the reverse drawing may be purchased by any member of the department or Royal by calling 910-214-4512. Messages may be also sent through the department’s Facebook page.

“We’ve had some very supportive people in the Halls township,” he said about people making donations to the department. “Our community is very supportive of us and that’s I try to take rate low as possible and do all the training we can to keep our insurance rate down.”

