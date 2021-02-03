Midway teacher nets top honor

Pinda Byrd, a teacher in the Midway district, shows her love of technology. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent During the day, Pinda Byrd communicates with staff members and students. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent

Inside her technology class at Midway High School, Pinda Byrd enjoys watching students use their creativity to build things.

“That the most enjoyable thing you can get out of education,” Byrd said about the student’s brains going to work.

One of the recent activities was a hands-on lesson on communication through strings. The purpose was to show how networking goes and students were challenged to accomplish their mission after strings were broken. For her dedication to providing high quality technology-related education, Byrd became the North Carolina winner of the International Technology and Engineering Educators Association’s (ITEEA) High School Teacher Excellence Award. It was announced by the N.C. Technology Engineering and Design Educators (NCTEDE).

“I was excited,” Byrd said about the surprise. “When I got the news, I was floored at first. I’d never dreamed that anything like that can happen.”

ITEEA’s mission is to advance technological and engineering capabilities for all people and to nurture and promote the professionalism of those engaged in the field. NCTEDE is a group of educators and professionals working to improve technology and engineering design education, along with career and technical education.

Colt Pierce, assistant principal, expressed how the school was proud of the accomplishment.

“I think it’s something that shows all the work she put in, especially during a pandemic where we’re doing virtual learning,” Pierce said. “You got to work that much harder to reach your kids in that class because these are the kids who want to do the hands-on activities. She’s really pushing that in her class to still do these projects with kids at home.”

She’s involved in many aspects of technology education. After coming to Midway High, Byrd brought back a chapter for the Technology Student Association (TSA) for the school. In February 2020, they competed in their first competition at Wayne Community College. During the competitions, two students placed first, and a couple of other students placed second and third, respectively. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the education process is now virtual for most of the year.

Byrd is no stranger to the Midway. She graduated from the high school before attending the University of Mount Olive, where she earned a bachelor of science in Computer Information Technology. While attending the university, one of he professors became a mentor, which helped push her towards her career path in technology.

“I just have a love for kids,” she said. “I have always enjoyed being around kids. I love education and learning about different things. Computers have always been my thing.”

For four years, Byrd worked at Sampson Community College as a help desk and technology coordinator. Some of the duties involved setting up networks and teaching people how to set up their email systems and troubleshooting matters. She later wanted to teach and during that time, she pursued a master’s degree in education from Appalachian State University. Her career continued at James Sprunt Community College, where she taught for more than 18 years.

“I was teaching the early-college kids (high school students) and college kids, so I had a diversity of anywhere from 14 years to 60 years in my classes,” Byrd said.

After close to two decades at the college, Byrd was ready for a change and applied for the Midway position.

“I came back home and I have really enjoyed being what I would say is ‘back home,’” Byrd said. “I’m working with some of the people that I graduated from high school with. It’s really nice being back home.”

This semester, Midway and Byrd recently introduced Computer Science Principals, a new class where students design, evaluate solutions and solve problems through the development of algorithms and programs. More than 50 students signed up for the class. The school hopes to add advanced classes in the future. It’s another class, Byrd is looking forward to.

“They’re taking their little baby steps right now into forming programs,” Byrd said. “By CSP II, they’ll actually be making code and making a program work. They can actually start making games.”

When Byrd is not teaching at Midway, she enjoys spending time with her supportive husband Patrick Byrd, who made a suggestion that she study CIT at Mount Olive, when the degree became available. They live in Turkey, and together they have one son, Thomas.

Principal Gaynor C. Hammond, said the school is extremely fortunate to have Byrd as one of the 21st century instructional leaders in the Sampson County community.

“Our students have opportunities to explore and experience technology literacy with Mrs. Byrd as their teacher,” Hammond stated. “This is a well-deserved recognition for impacting and making a significant difference in the lives of our students. We are so proud of Mrs. Byrd.”

Ginger Stone, director of Career and Technical Education (CTE) for Sampson Schools, said Byrd is truly an asset for the district after becoming a part of the CTE education family in 2018.

“From day one she has been an advocate for her students and gives 100 percent to make sure she provides quality educational experiences in her classes,” Stone said. “She is very deserving of the 2021 ITEEA High School Teacher Excellence Award. I am very proud of her for this accomplishment.”

