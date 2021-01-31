From Faison to space

Space shuttle Challenger’s third flight was the first to have its beginnings in darkness, as NASA’s eighth space shuttle launch lit up the Florida sky at 2:32 a.m., Aug. 30, 1983. The STS-8 crew consisted of Faison native William Thornton, Commander Richard Truly, pilot Daniel Brandenstein, and mission specialists Dale Gardner. NASA The STS-8 crew members pause for a crew photo at Pad 39A after a question and answer session with the press. They were about to participate in the STS-8 countdown demonstration test. From left to right are astronauts Dale A. Gardner, Guion S. Bluford, Dr. William E. Thornton of Faison, all mission specialists; Daniel C. Brandenstein, pilot; and Richard F. Truly, commander. NASA NASA astronaut William Thornton participates in physiological studies on the space shuttle Challenger during a spaceflight in the 1980s. NASA

As a child, Simon Thornton has many memories of learning about engines from his father Dr. William Edgar Thornton.

“If we were working on cars, he would take the time to explain how everything worked, from an ignition coil to points collapsing, to the sparks being generated from the coil to the spark plug,” he said. “He was an excellent mechanic.”

Along with those father and son moments, Simon is most proud of his father’s legacy as an inventor and his work in outer space. The retired astronaut and medical professor recently passed away at the age of 91, leaving behind a remarkable legacy with NASA. He was selected as an astronaut in 1967 and spent more than 300 hours in space. Thornton had a significant influence in the evolution of space life sciences and held patents on a shuttle flight treadmill and waste collection facility.

Before retiring in 1994, Thornton worked closely with NASA’s biomedical laboratory teams on matters dealing with space adaption sickness, lower body negative pressure, muscle atrophy, and exercise. Simon said his father was an extremely bright man and teacher on every subject anyone can imagine. His journey began in the small town of Faison. Thornton was born in 1929 to the Late William E. Thornton and Rosa B. Thornton. The parents were passed the average years most people have children. When he was conceived, his dad was in his 60s and his mom was in her 40s.

“When you think about the (1920s) what are the odds of survival? The odds of my dad surviving in the beginning were astronomical, but he did,” Simon said.

Thornton’ father passed away when he was 10. While growing up in the area, he picked cotton in the fields. His mother worked for the Cates pickles plant for 25 cents an hour. The family owned a small 1 acre plot where they raised cattle, chicken, and other crops to sustain themselves. Thornton began working at a very young age. Simon remembers stories of him loading railroad cars with baskets of crops.

“He was a very strong man,” he said. “One of his claims to fame was that he was only person at the time that could throw a bushel basket of cucumbers over the rail car.”

He went to Faison High School and opened a radio repair shop in town. The profits from customers was used to pay for tuition at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, where he earned a bachelor’s in physics. He later joined the United States Air Force and served as the officer-in-charge of the USAF Instrumentation Laboratory at the Flight Test Air Proving Ground at Elgin Air Force Base, Fla.

While working to improve air-to-air combat defenses, he discovered that rockets could be tracked by radar. It led to the development of the Radar Optic Firing Error Indicator. This was the first practical way of evaluating and maintaining the accuracy of interceptor aircraft. He was awarded the Legion of Merit in 1956 as a Second Lieutenant.

In 1956, Thornton became the chief engineer of the electronics division at Del Mar Engineering Labs. A few years later, Thornton married Elizabeth Jennifer Fowler of Newgate Street, England. Together, they had two sons, Simon and James Thornton. Simon grew up with his parents and his brother in Texas, with the majority of the time being spent in Friendswood, which was close to the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

“He was the best,” Thornton said. “He had expectations of truth, honesty, integrity, and hard work — values that he grew up with that he instilled in my brother and I, that continues to this day.”

Before Thornton’s journey continued in the Lone Star state, he enrolled in medical school at his college alma mater. After earning another degree in 1963, he returned to active duty at the the USAF Aerospace Medical Division at Brooks Air Force Base in San Antonio. His innovative spirit continued by creating the a mass measuring device to find out the weight of items in space. It’s still used today.

Thornton later joined the second class of science-astronauts in the 1960s, before participating in the Skylab Medical Experiment Altitude Test (SMEAT) in 1972 — a 56-day simulation of an American Skylab mission at NASA’s Manned Spacecraft Center. His experiences with NASA continued with aboard two missions — STS-8 Challenger from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, 1983; and STS-51B Spacelab 3 Challenger, from April 29 to May 6, 1985.

For the STS-8 mission, Thornton duties involved measurements and investigations of the human body adapting to weightlessness. During that time, there was a lot of first-time measurements made on the body’s nervous system. For the next mission in 1985, his work included the management of the first animal payload in manned flight.

As an inventor, Thornton holds more than 60 issued patents covering a range of applications from military weapons systems to the real-time EKG computer analysis. For space, another patent include shock and vibration isolation systems. After retiring from NASA, he became a Clinical Professor of Cardiovascular Physical Diagnosis at the University of Texas Medical Branch. He developed a hybrid hardware and software system which simulates the process of listening to organs such as the heart. It helped medical students find anomalies in the heart of patients. Thornton is also the author of “The Human Body and Weightlessness.” The book written in his 80s, deals with the impact of spaceflight on people.

Thornton’s accomplishments took him to different states and to space, but he never forgot about Faison. He returned to plant 8,000 longleaf pine tress in 2000 to bring back a forest that existed in his youth. He also revamped property in the area. Some of that work included the rehabilitation of three store fronts. The area now houses Farm Fresh Produce.

“Faison was extremely important to my father,” he said. “He was always doing things for others in the area.”

With the values his father instilled in him, Simon is now an FBI agent with 27 years of service. His brother, James Thornton, became a physician and ultimately a professor of plastic surgery. His sons are following in the footsteps and are now in medical school.

“If you look at the legacy of my father with medicine, and my brother and his grandsons, it’s pretty phenomenal,” he said. “The values he instilled and the work ethic carried me through with the FBI.”

Before he died, Thornton was in a assisted living facility with his wife in Dallas. Simon said he moved around so much that he worn out the wheels on his walker. The family was able to move him home to a family cottage in Texas, where he enjoyed spending his last days. When he passed away on Jan. 11, his wife, Jennifer, was by his side, holding his hand. Simon was also present with his wife, Mary. He was recently laid to rest with a small graveside service in Faison, leaving behind a legacy that will forever impact future generations of his family, scientists, medical professionals, and astronauts in the stars.

“He got to see and do a lot and contributed a lot to the world,” Simon said. “We’re very proud of him.”

