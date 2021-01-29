Ag Day moved to October

Where else can you learn first-hand about harvesting crops, managing a hog or turkey farm, planting a garden, farm safety, and paint a barn quilt, all in one day? This week, the Sampson County Extension released a statement that it was “pleased and hopeful” to announce the rescheduling of those activities, and much more, for Sampson Ag Day.

The biennial event was to be held at the Sampson County Agri-Extension Center, at 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton, on March 21, 2020. COVID-19 changed the date to April 17, 2021, and now, the Sampson County Extension is “very optimistic” in revising the date to Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

“The Cooperative Extension Staff, Convention & Visitors Bureau and many volunteers have worked hard to put together a fun filled, educational day to learn all about the No. 1 industry in and around Sampson County … you got it, agriculture,” a statement from the Extension read.

According to Extension organizers, the day’s activities are being coordinated to provide a well-rounded experience for all, learning how local farmers harvest field crops, raise livestock and poultry, utilize and manage nutrients in soil, and best of all: provide the food and fiber to feed and clothe us all.

”As we all continue to safely follow the 3Ws of COVID-19 that we’ve learned so well, let’s also mark our calendars to celebrate agriculture during harvest season in the county that provides $1.25 billion to our state economy through agriculture!” the Extension stated.

For more information on how to be a part of the experience, call NC Cooperative Extension, Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161, visit sampson.ces.ncsu.edu, or visit the Facebook page at NC Cooperative Extension – Sampson County.