Amber Alert issued for Sampson girl, 10

Christina Edge Authorities released this photo, noting it was similar to the red Chevrolet Impala identified as the suspect vehicle. The suspect Impala has a spare tire on the right rear passenger side.

An active search is underway for a 10-year-old Sampson County girl who was reportedly taken from Department of Social Services’ kinship placement by her father. An Amber Alert went out for the juvenile on Tuesday with the father listed as a key suspect.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Department of Social Services, is actively searching for Breanne Marie Jones, 10, sheriff’s officials said in a press release Tuesday afternoon.

The juvenile is described as 3 feet, 4 inches tall, 75 pounds, with long brown hair, green eyes and black-framed glasses. She was last seen wearing a gray and pink Adidas hoodie, with red legging pants.

Sampson County Social Services recently placed the juvenile in kinship placement, pending an investigation by the agency. It was reported to authorities that the father, Jonathan Lewis Jones, 37, of 5536 Cornwallis Road, Turkey, went to the family member’s address on MJ Johnson Road, in Turkey, sometime after midnight “and unlawfully left the location with the juvenile in his custody,” authorities said.

Jones, who authorities described as “the suspect,” is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighing 160 pounds. He has short brown hair, brown eyes, with a cross tattoo under his left eye. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans.

“The incident was not reported to authorities until this morning and an investigation ensued immediately,” a Sheriff’s statement released Tuesday afternoon, read.

The suspect was last seen operating a red Chevrolet Impala with a spare tire on the right rear passenger side, traveling an unknown direction. Sheriff’s officials said Jones may also be in the company of Christina Edge, who has brown hair and tattoos on her neck and chest.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-592-4141.