CCS sports drive ahead

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association made a few moves during its last meeting, including approving an appropriation of $4 million from the endowment fund toward hopefully keeping the 2020-2021 athletic calendar intact.

According to Clinton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson, the money will be distributed across 450 member schools as a one-time subsidy. It is to assist with ticket sales and loss of revenue for this school year.

“You can imagine with the limited numbers and our capacities that we’ll lose money,” Johnson explained. “But that’s gonna assist with that. So we’re very grateful for that. It’s a one-time subsidy.”

Mask break

Right now the athletic calendar remains intact. Basketball season has started up and the schools held soccer tryouts. There is now a 60-second official timeout each quarter for basketball known as a mask break.

“Basketball will be required to play in masks,” Johnson stated. “So there needs to be an official timeout about halfway through each quarter so that our athletic participants, our student-athletes can have a mask break each quarter.”

Telemedicine

“Telemedicine was adopted and was approved as a return to play from concussion,” Johnson stated.

Football

The regular season of football contests has been reduced to a max of 10 games (including endowment). The earliest teams can start is two days before the final Friday in August, according to Johnson. There is a large number of split conferences due to geography, travel time and rivalries, Johnson noted.

“The playoff format is undetermined,” the superintendent mentioned.

Spectator max

“For now, there is a 25-spectator max for indoor sports and 100 max for outdoor sports still in place,” Johnson stated. “Players, coaches, workers, entertainers and support staff do not count toward capacity limits; recently we were required to submit venue capacities for the largest stadium and the largest indoor gym. That was in December so again this remains fluid. It could change. There were some protocol changes to COVID exposure and to quarantine for 10 days since last exposure.”

Athletic eligibility change

The second semester brought an athletic eligibility change.

A course that is incomplete due to state-mandated testing (EOC, CTE post assessment) may be utilized for eligibility provided the student is passing the course. Some students took remote courses that had an in-person End of Course test in which case they were uncomfortable taking due to COVID-19. So the course counted as an incomplete course. That course can count towards a student-athletes’ eligibility to play sports so long as they were passing the course before the big test according to Johnson.

