Vaccinations set to expand

A professional from the Sampson County Health Department gives a shot to a patient during Wednesday’s mass vaccination event for 75 and older residents. File photo|Sampson Independent COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases June 15 — 749 cases June 16 — 764 cases June 17 — 804 cases June 18 — 823 cases June 19 — 859 cases June 22 — 890 cases June 23 — 927 cases June 24 — 940 cases June 25 — 954 cases June 26 — 977 cases June 29 — 1,013 cases June 30 — 1,057 cases July 1 — 1,077 cases July 2 — 1,085 cases July 6 — 1,122 cases July 7 — 1,134 cases July 8 — 1,149 cases July 9 — 1,157 cases July 10 — 1,181 cases July 13 — 1,200 cases July 14 — 1,229 cases July 15 — 1,262 cases July 16 — 1,283 cases July 17 — 1,287 cases July 20 — 1,290 cases July 21 — 1,322 cases July 22 — 1,382 cases July 23 — 1,433 cases July 24 — 1,451 cases July 27 — 1,478 cases July 28 — 1,489 cases July 29 — 1,498 cases July 30 — 1,507 cases July 31 — 1,521 cases Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases Dec. 7 — 3,983 cases Dec. 8 — 4,053 cases Dec. 9 — 4,117 cases Dec. 10 — 4,209 cases Dec. 11 — 4,281 cases Dec. 14 — 4,362 cases Dec. 15 — 4,427 cases Dec. 16 — 4,506 cases Dec. 17 — 4,569 cases Dec. 21 — 4,640 cases Dec. 22 — 4,716 cases Dec. 23 — 4,772 cases Dec. 30 — 5,005 cases Dec. 31 — 5,041 cases Jan. 4 — 5,142 cases Jan. 5 — 5,173 cases Jan. 6 — 5,238 cases Jan. 7 — 5,297 cases Jan. 8 — 5,469 cases Jan. 11 — 5,514 cases Jan. 12 — 5,587 cases Jan. 14 — 5,719 cases Jan. 15 — 5,789 cases

In the wake of an event that saw nearly 600 residents 75 and older receive their vaccination for the COVID-19 virus, Sampson County health officials are now expanding the age group that can potentially be vaccinated to include those 65 and older.

Utilizing updated state guidance on vaccine administration, the Sampson County Health Department announced on Friday that it will start scheduling appointments for the COVID‐19 vaccinations for those aged 65 and older, starting this Tuesday, Jan. 19. County offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of the MLK Day holiday.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling the Sampson County COVID‐19 Helpline at 910‐490‐1056, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

”Due to the high volume of incoming phone calls, you may experience a busy signal,” the county notice stated. “Please be patient and try again later. You may also need to leave a message. If you do so, someone will contact you within 24 hours.”

County officials urged residents to be aware that vaccinations will be dependent on available supply, and an appointment does not guarantee the vaccine will be available at that time.

The Health Department is also planning a mass vaccination clinic for the 65 year and older group, which will be publicized next week via Sampson County Government’s social media and website, at www.sampsonnc.com, as well as through the Sampson Independent and its socials.

According to local, state and federal health leaders, the COVID‐19 vaccine is a tested, safe and effective vaccine that is available to all who want it, but supplies may be limited at first. To save lives and slow the spread of COVID‐19, state and federal public health advisories recommend first protecting health care workers caring for patients with COVID‐19, people who are at the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying and those at high risk of exposure to COVID‐19.

It is encouraged to all to continue to keep practicing the Ws: Wear a Mask, Wait Six Feet Apart, and Wash Your Hands until everyone has a chance to get vaccinated. Those with questions can contact the Sampson County Health Department at 910‐490‐1056 or 910‐592‐1131.

Similarly, Sampson Regional Medical Center’s vaccine clinic is open by appointment only and based on available vaccine supply. Early this week, the hospital released a statement that all of its appointment slots for the vaccine were full, but there is a waitlist. Those on the waitlist should not come to the clinic without an appointment, hospital officials said.

“We’ve had overwhelming response among Sampson County residents age 75-plus who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 Vaccine. We appreciate your kindness and patience as we work to open more slots based on available vaccine supply,” the SRMC statement read.

“We recognize our scheduling system has created some confusion between confirmed appointments and the waitlist. If you have registered for an appointment with us, please check your email confirmation to clarify that you have a confirmed appointment versus a place on our waitlist,” the statement continued. “At this time, all of our appointment slots are full. If you are on our waitlist, we will keep you there and notify when an opening is available.”

“As much as we would like to vaccinate everyone,” the hospital statement read, “we can only accommodate those with a confirmed appointment.”

Sampson County Health Department’s announcement on Friday comes a day after the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) announced that vaccine providers that are ready to expand may vaccinate all health care workers and anyone 65 years and older.

“Doctors, hospitals and local health departments are working hard to get people vaccinated. There may be a wait, but when it’s your spot, take your shot to stay healthy and help us get back to being with family and friends,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “We know that people are doing all that they can to learn about the vaccines so they can make the best decision for themselves and their families. It can be hard to know what is true and what can be trusted. We are here to provide you with honest, factual information.”

As part of the ongoing effort to educate North Carolinians about the safety, benefits and importance of receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, NCDHHS launched “You have a spot. Take your shot.” The aim is to provide all North Carolinians with information about COVID-19 vaccine development, testing, safety, side-effects and reactions.

Approximately 570 shots of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were given to patients during Wednesday’s first mass vaccination event open to the public in Sampson. Health Director Wanda Robinson expressed how the drive-through event was a way to meet the needs of the community.

“We’re trying to bring them to a point where it’s more convenient,” Robinson said about distributing the free vaccine. “That’s why it’s important to bring them to a place like this versus going into the health department.”

Kristy Cashwell, immunization coordinator at the Sampson County Health Department, gave the first shot of vaccine to a doctor in December at the health department. The distribution process was part of a first phase of giving the vaccine to healthcare workers, first responders, long-term care staff and residents. On Wednesday, she arranged vaccines for other nurses to give shots.

“I think that I’m most excited about everyone being on the same page about protecting their own health and getting us out of this pandemic,” Cashwell said. “It’s very heartwarming and very touching to be able to serve this many people at one location, at one time. We just thank them very much for coming out and allowing us to do this because getting out of this pandemic is going to be a group effort.”

A searchable list of health departments and hospitals administering the vaccination is available on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination website, yourspotyourshot.nc.gov. COVID-19 vaccinations are free of charge, regardless of whether or not people have insurance.

Statewide as of noon Friday, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date totaled 659,840, amounting to 8,914 newly-reported cases. The state tallied 7,933 deaths due to COVID-19, up 108 from Thursday, according to the NCDHHS. According to the agency’s numbers, 3,916 people are hospitalized, down 74 from Thursday.

In Sampson, there were 15,149 COVID-19 tests performed as of Friday (up 90 from Thursday). From that total, 9,360 have been negative (up 20) to go along with 5,789 positives (up 70 from Thursday). Deaths in Sampson attributed to COVID-19 totaled 72 as of Friday, unchanged for days. A recovery figure is no longer being made available by local health officials.

