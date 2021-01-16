Vaccinations set to expand

Second mass event coming soon in Sampson

By Chris Berendt [email protected]
A COVID-19 vaccination card sits under a syringe needle during Wednesday’s mass vaccination event in Clinton. Another event will be announced next week, for the 65 and older population. File photo|Sampson Independent

<p>A professional from the Sampson County Health Department gives a shot to a patient during Wednesday’s mass vaccination event for 75 and older residents.</p> <p>File photo|Sampson Independent</p>

In the wake of an event that saw nearly 600 residents 75 and older receive their vaccination for the COVID-19 virus, Sampson County health officials are now expanding the age group that can potentially be vaccinated to include those 65 and older.

Utilizing updated state guidance on vaccine administration, the Sampson County Health Department announced on Friday that it will start scheduling appointments for the COVID‐19 vaccinations for those aged 65 and older, starting this Tuesday, Jan. 19. County offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of the MLK Day holiday.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling the Sampson County COVID‐19 Helpline at 910‐490‐1056, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

”Due to the high volume of incoming phone calls, you may experience a busy signal,” the county notice stated. “Please be patient and try again later. You may also need to leave a message. If you do so, someone will contact you within 24 hours.”

County officials urged residents to be aware that vaccinations will be dependent on available supply, and an appointment does not guarantee the vaccine will be available at that time.

The Health Department is also planning a mass vaccination clinic for the 65 year and older group, which will be publicized next week via Sampson County Government’s social media and website, at www.sampsonnc.com, as well as through the Sampson Independent and its socials.

According to local, state and federal health leaders, the COVID‐19 vaccine is a tested, safe and effective vaccine that is available to all who want it, but supplies may be limited at first. To save lives and slow the spread of COVID‐19, state and federal public health advisories recommend first protecting health care workers caring for patients with COVID‐19, people who are at the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying and those at high risk of exposure to COVID‐19.

It is encouraged to all to continue to keep practicing the Ws: Wear a Mask, Wait Six Feet Apart, and Wash Your Hands until everyone has a chance to get vaccinated. Those with questions can contact the Sampson County Health Department at 910‐490‐1056 or 910‐592‐1131.

Similarly, Sampson Regional Medical Center’s vaccine clinic is open by appointment only and based on available vaccine supply. Early this week, the hospital released a statement that all of its appointment slots for the vaccine were full, but there is a waitlist. Those on the waitlist should not come to the clinic without an appointment, hospital officials said.

“We’ve had overwhelming response among Sampson County residents age 75-plus who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 Vaccine. We appreciate your kindness and patience as we work to open more slots based on available vaccine supply,” the SRMC statement read.

“We recognize our scheduling system has created some confusion between confirmed appointments and the waitlist. If you have registered for an appointment with us, please check your email confirmation to clarify that you have a confirmed appointment versus a place on our waitlist,” the statement continued. “At this time, all of our appointment slots are full. If you are on our waitlist, we will keep you there and notify when an opening is available.”

“As much as we would like to vaccinate everyone,” the hospital statement read, “we can only accommodate those with a confirmed appointment.”

Sampson County Health Department’s announcement on Friday comes a day after the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) announced that vaccine providers that are ready to expand may vaccinate all health care workers and anyone 65 years and older.

“Doctors, hospitals and local health departments are working hard to get people vaccinated. There may be a wait, but when it’s your spot, take your shot to stay healthy and help us get back to being with family and friends,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “We know that people are doing all that they can to learn about the vaccines so they can make the best decision for themselves and their families. It can be hard to know what is true and what can be trusted. We are here to provide you with honest, factual information.”

As part of the ongoing effort to educate North Carolinians about the safety, benefits and importance of receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, NCDHHS launched “You have a spot. Take your shot.” The aim is to provide all North Carolinians with information about COVID-19 vaccine development, testing, safety, side-effects and reactions.

Approximately 570 shots of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were given to patients during Wednesday’s first mass vaccination event open to the public in Sampson. Health Director Wanda Robinson expressed how the drive-through event was a way to meet the needs of the community.

“We’re trying to bring them to a point where it’s more convenient,” Robinson said about distributing the free vaccine. “That’s why it’s important to bring them to a place like this versus going into the health department.”

Kristy Cashwell, immunization coordinator at the Sampson County Health Department, gave the first shot of vaccine to a doctor in December at the health department. The distribution process was part of a first phase of giving the vaccine to healthcare workers, first responders, long-term care staff and residents. On Wednesday, she arranged vaccines for other nurses to give shots.

“I think that I’m most excited about everyone being on the same page about protecting their own health and getting us out of this pandemic,” Cashwell said. “It’s very heartwarming and very touching to be able to serve this many people at one location, at one time. We just thank them very much for coming out and allowing us to do this because getting out of this pandemic is going to be a group effort.”

A searchable list of health departments and hospitals administering the vaccination is available on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination website, yourspotyourshot.nc.gov. COVID-19 vaccinations are free of charge, regardless of whether or not people have insurance.

Statewide as of noon Friday, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date totaled 659,840, amounting to 8,914 newly-reported cases. The state tallied 7,933 deaths due to COVID-19, up 108 from Thursday, according to the NCDHHS. According to the agency’s numbers, 3,916 people are hospitalized, down 74 from Thursday.

In Sampson, there were 15,149 COVID-19 tests performed as of Friday (up 90 from Thursday). From that total, 9,360 have been negative (up 20) to go along with 5,789 positives (up 70 from Thursday). Deaths in Sampson attributed to COVID-19 totaled 72 as of Friday, unchanged for days. A recovery figure is no longer being made available by local health officials.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.