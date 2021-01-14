Vaccinating Sampson’s vulnerable

A COVID-19 vaccination card sits under a syringe needle. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent A professional from the Sampson County Health Department gives a shot to a patient during Wednesday’s mass vaccination event. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Patients inside vehicles sit in a waiting area after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent The Sampson County Health Department assists patients during a drive-through vaccination clinic. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Syringe needles and COVID-19 vaccination cards are arranged during the event. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent During Wednesday’s vaccination clinic, a staff member from the Sampson County Health Department gives a patient a vaccination record card. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent COVID-19 appointments available for residents 75 and older For vaccination appointments, contact the Sampson County Health Department weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 910-592-1131 Ext. 4001. Appointments are reserved for those 75 and older who have not received a vaccine of any sort within the last 14 days. Appointment subject to vaccine availability.

Inside his car, Ammie Gordon Jacobs patiently waited in line for a couple of hours to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

He believes the shot in the arm was worth the wait. Jacobs was one of hundreds who participated in the drive-through mass vaccination clinic hosted by the Sampson County Health Department at the Agri-Exposition Center. Sampson County residents 75 and older have been identified as the top priority.

“I’m glad they got the vaccine here and maybe this will help and stop the death,” Jacobs said Wednesday.

Approximately 570 shots of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were given to patients. Health Director Wanda Robinson expressed how the drive-through event was a way to meet the needs of the community.

“We’re trying to bring them to a point where it’s more convenient,” Robinson said about distributing the free vaccine. “That’s why it’s important to bring them to a place like this versus going into the health department.”

The staff started early in the morning as vehicles lined up outside the Expo Center. Officers assisted with traffic.

“We’re thankful for the community support and all the different agencies here helping us,” Robinson said about the assistance of groups such as Clinton Police Department, Sampson County Public Works, Emergency Services and Expo Center staff.

For anyone who missed the events, officials are accepting appointments for vaccinations at the department. Future drive-through events will depend on vaccine shipments coming to the department, which arrive weekly.

“It’s very difficult to say when and where, but we do plan to have more,” Robinson said.

Kristy Cashwell, immunization coordinator at the Sampson County Health Department, gave the first shot of vaccine to a doctor in December at the health department. The distribution process was part of a first phase of giving the vaccine to healthcare workers, first responders, long-term care staff and residents. On Wednesday, she arranged vaccines for other nurses to give shots.

“I think that I’m most excited about everyone being on the same page about protecting their own health and getting us out of this pandemic,” Cashwell said. “It’s very heartwarming and very touching to be able to serve this many people at one location, at one time.”

She added that staff members worked hard to make the drive-through a seamless effort. After patients received their shots, they were required to remain in a designated parking area for 15 minutes so staff members can check for reactions or immediate side effects of the vaccine.

“The public has been very generous and complimentary,” she said. “We just thank them very much for coming out and allowing us to do this because getting out of this pandemic is going to be a group effort.”

Many residents such as Jacobs are continuing to do their part by wearing masks in mask and practicing safety to prevent the spread of the virus. He knows firsthand how it’s emotionally impacting families. On Christmas, Jacobs was unable to spend time with his daughter and family.

“I couldn’t be with them for Christmas because they had it,” Jacobs said. “They’re getting better now. I left stuff on the porch and I got a little granddaughter, 7 years old. I left her standing behind the glass door waving. That’s all I seen for Christmas. It’s been bad on a lot of people.”

As the chief of the Coharie Tribe, he is looking forward to seeing a large crowd at the next Pow Wow, which was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic. The drive-through vaccination could be one of many steps to getting back to normal.

“They’ve done a really good job here,” he said.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.