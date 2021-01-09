County students returning to classrooms Monday

Hobbs Dressed as Harry Potter, Abigail Tyler reads one of the famous books by J.K. Rowling during a past Read Across America Week. School officials are hoping to return to learning activities soon. File Photo | Sampson Independent

After starting the new year learning from home due to COVID-19, students from Sampson County Schools are returning to classrooms this Monday, Jan. 11.

District officials are implementing the Plan B schedule, which includes half of students going to school on Monday and Tuesday and the other group attending Thursday and Friday. When they’re not in buildings, their education will continue through remote learning.

Toward the end of 2020, it was a plan leaders considered, but it was pushed back for the first week following a recommendation from Interim Superintendent Dr. Stewart Hobbs. After consulting with health officials and reviewing COVID-19 cases, Plan C (remote learning only) was set through Friday, Jan. 8. In returning to school soon, Hobbs said this district is following approved recommendations presented to the Board of Education in December for pre-K though high school.

“We have looked at the numbers in the community and we understand that the numbers are increasing as anticipated,” he said. “However, we are still able to keep the spread in our schools at a very low percentage.”

According to the COVID-19 dashboard for Sampson Schools, 200 positive cases were reported as of Wednesday. More than 710 exposures were counted by district and health officials. During the first half of the 2020-2021 academic year, several schools were closed for a few days, following outbreaks. After incidents at Hobbton High School, Plain View Elementary and Midway Elementary, crews deep cleaned buildings before teachers and students returned.

“Sampson County Schools are following all COVID-19 protocol to make sure all of our students, faculty and staff are safe,” Hobbs said. “We understand that there could be some staffing issues due to the virus and schools could have to revert back to remote learning at any time. Our schools continue to be prepared for this transition as well.”

For many high school students, Monday will be the first time experiencing face-to-face learning since the beginning of the academic year in August. The board of education approved re-entry under Plan B for Hobbton, Lakewood, Sampson Early College and Union high schools. Due to spacing issues at Midway High, students at the school, plans called for an “ABCD” schedule with separate groups going to classes for one day a week.

Last semester, freshmen were the only class allowed to attend each week to help with the transition from middle school. The return of pre-kindergarten through middle school grades was phased in under the Plan B system during September and October.

“The decision was made because a lot of students, parents, and employees of Sampson County feel it is time to go back,” said Vice Chair Sandra Carroll about Monday. “I feel we understand the importance of being very careful and taking the necessary precautions to stay safe. God bless us all.”

The district is also offering remote learning for any student who wish to remain in a remote learning setting. For students attending school, they will be required to follow protocols such as practicing the three Ws — wearing a cloth mask over the nose and mouth; waiting 6 feet apart from others and avoiding close contact; and washing hands or using hand sanitizer.

