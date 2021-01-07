Volunteers of the Year honored

In 2020, volunteers Kay Raynor, Debbie Roberts and Helen Kearns thought of the idea to decorate downtown Clinton with Christmas trees. The idea was a hit and the women, for their diligence, have now been recognized by city officials as Volunteers of the Year.

The three volunteers were presented a certificate at the City Council meeting.

“Why can’t every day be like Christmas where everybody does their best,” Starling asked. “Why can’t all of our citizens be like Helen Kearns, Kay Raynor and Debbie Roberts? These lead by example. We’re just so pleased. Every time I go to an event I see these folks doing the work.”

Clinton Planning director/Main Street manager Mary Rose stated that she was appreciative of the three volunteers.

“These ladies have been very important to Downtown Clinton this holiday season,” Rose stated. “They came up with the Christmas Tree Project downtown. From that, many civic groups, churches and businesses and organizations decorated these beautiful Christmas Trees downtown.”

Rose noted that several residents in Clinton sent in letters of appreciation for the Christmas Tree Project.

“Downtown Christmas decorations are amazing,” Clinton Resident Eloise Price stated in her letter. “We did a riding tour of the area and I was just like a kid in a candy store. The presentation was first class with dazzling and bursts of color to usher in the New Year. What a magnificent display of beauty. Congratulations to everyone who worked on this collaborative effort to make our city sparkle with excitement during the most wonderful time of the year. I am so proud of our city and we pray that all residents will continue to work together to enhance the growth and development of Clinton.”

Richard Carr, Sampson County deputy clerk, noted that he and his wife walked two circles around the courthouse square and looked at every tree, paying special attention to the details of every tree.

“My 3-year old daughter particularly loved the inflated pop-up elf in the old Christian book store location,” Carr stated in his letter. “Then we spent about 45 minutes at the big Christmas tree. They had a blast. It has been the highlight of our children’s Christmas thus far, and was a memorable evening for my wife and I just seeing them enjoy it so much. So again, thanks for the wonderful idea, hard work, and coordination. It has made a huge impact in our lives personally and I am sure it has done the same for many others as well.”

“It was the best we’ve every had,” Starling added in regards to Christmas. “We love y’all.”

Councilman Neal Strickland shared the fact that Council members felt that the Christmas trees made the city look like a Hallmark movie.

“The three of us were just excited about it,” Raynor said. “We had a lot of fun and it brought a lot of joy to the community. It was just exciting to do. I personally refer to it fondly as Clinton’s Hallmark moment.”

Raynor, Roberts and Kearns stated that residents should just wait to see what’s in store for Christmas 2021. They are planning for next year and hope the businesses will get involved and let volunteers decorate their stores more this year.

“It was the most gratifying project I have every worked on” Roberts commented. “The response was overwhelming. I thank Mary Rose and the City Council for allowing us to make all those dreams come true. My hope is that Clinton will become a downtown Christmas destination.”

Roberts noted that it may not replace Christmas in the City this year but it might change the way things are done from here on out. Raynor hopes that the Christmas Tree Project will coincide with the Christmas in the City event and add to the tradition.

“These ladies shared this idea and then worked diligently to make it happen,” Rose concluded. They reached out to other citizens, churches, businesses, and civic groups to add 40 trees to the sidewalks of Downtown Clinton. There was also an anonymous donor who assisted the Clinton Main Street Program with the purchase of many of the trees and Lowe’s of Clinton provided discounts and assistance as well. It truly became a community effort and our community expressed much appreciation for this project.”

