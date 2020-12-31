A vital shot in the arm

Sherlene Blackwood, nurse practitioner, prepares a COVID-19 vaccine for patients on Wednesday during the day while communicating with her colleagues. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Dr. Elizabeth Bryan, right, speaks with officials from the Sampson County Health Department about her vaccination shot. She is pictured with nurse practitioner Martha Bradshaw, left, and Kristy Cashwell, immunization coordinator. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent

A needle punctured Dr. Elizabeth Bryan’s upper arm at the Sampson County Health Department before a bandage was placed over her skin.

“It feels exactly like getting my flu shot every year,” Bryan said. “It doesn’t feel any different at this point.”

The healthcare professional was the first to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA) at the facility. During the Wednesday morning event, many more followed behind her. For frontline workers in the field, the vaccinations will be a defense in fighting a virus that’s filling up hospitals and taking lives. So far, the department has reported more than 5,000 people in Sampson County tested positive for COVID-19. Close to 60 people have passed away since the start of the pandemic.

“We have been bombarded with this in Sampson County,” said Bryan, a Clinton-based family practitioner and Sampson County Board of Health member. “I see it every day. I test people every day and I think it’s important to start getting the vaccine out there, so that we can help improve our health in Sampson County and get back to normal.”

After getting her shot, she was required to wait 15 minutes to make sure there was no reaction to the mRNA. Bryan will have to return in about 30 days, to receive a second mRNA shot. She was one of the first to sign up after receiving an email from department officials.

“I’m just excited to be starting this process for Sampson County,” Bryan said. “It’s a good move for us.”

Kristy Cashwell, immunization coordinator, handled the syringe that injected the vaccine into her body.

“I’m very excited to have administer the very first vaccine,” Cashwell said. “I feel like we’re all making a part of history and this is one way to get back to normal.”

About 100 people were signed up for the vaccine. North Carolina is now in the first phase of giving the vaccine to healthcare workers, first responders, long-term care staff and residents. The department received 300 doses of the vaccine and future clinics will be held when Sampson receives more. Distribution and guidance was provided by state officials, the National Academy of Medicine Framework for Equitable Allocation of COVID-19, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“I hoping that a lot of people will choose to get the vaccine, it will really curve the contagiousness of this virus and hopefully it will help our numbers quite a bit in Sampson County and help up get back to normal,” Bryan said.

Health Director Wanda Robinson said she excited about leading the process and being part of the event. She said the department prepared for this time during multiple drills an plans to distribute the vaccine to the public.

“It is not very often that a new vaccine is produced for a new disease,” Robinson said. “Since this is a public health crisis, we take this serious and we’ll pull all our resources to get this vaccine out in the community so that we can save as many as possible.”

With many people having fears or skepticism Cashwell knows there’s a lot of reluctance, but reiterated that health organizations such as the CDC said it was safe.

“To me there’s no reason not to take it, when all of our government has proven that it is safe, unless your doctor specifically says you can’t have it,” Cashwell said.

Bryan also mentioned that vaccines were built upon years of work in developing vaccines for similar viruses.

“Yes, it went faster than most vaccines, but part of that is because COVID is so prevalent right now, you can test it a lot faster than than you can diseases that are not very prevalent,” she said. “That allowed the vaccine to get approved a lot quicker, because they can see the benefit from it so quickly from the vaccine trials.”

Robinson said there will always be some skepticism about a new vaccine.

“It was the same concept when the flu vaccine was introduced and look where we are today,” Robinson said. “We are saving lives through the use of the vaccine. I feel confident that this is a good vaccine and people should take advantage of it. As with any vaccine or medication, common side effects that have been reported are pain and some swelling at that site of injection.”

According to CDC and evidence from clinical trials, the Moderna vaccine was 94.1% effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 illness in people who received two doses with no evidence of being previously infected. Robinson said the department is scheduled to receive mRNA on monthly basis and will try to distribute it as soon as it’s received.

“We are excited about the prospect of getting this vaccine out in the community,” Robinson said. “Keeping the community informed and involved is going to be so important as we move through the different groups for vaccination.”

Since there’s a period of time until the vaccine is distributed to the general public health practitioners are encouraging everyone to practice the three Ws — wearing a cloth mask over the nose and mouth; waiting 6 feet apart from others and avoiding close contact; and washing hands or using hand sanitizer.

Susan Holder, Sampson County assistant manager and public information officer, said there’s a sense of relief and hope because she believe it’s the next step to going back to normal.

“Our one goal in all of this is to protect the public and to protect our employees and even more than that, to protect the normalcy that we have in Sampson County,” Holder said. “We want to continue to thrive and in order to do that, it’s going to take everybody.

“Today brings hope to those people who have worked for so long and so hard to be that frontline of defense,” Holder said. “This gives them hope going forward that there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137.