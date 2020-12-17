COVID vaccine on way to Sampson

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases June 15 — 749 cases June 16 — 764 cases June 17 — 804 cases June 18 — 823 cases June 19 — 859 cases June 22 — 890 cases June 23 — 927 cases June 24 — 940 cases June 25 — 954 cases June 26 — 977 cases June 29 — 1,013 cases June 30 — 1,057 cases July 1 — 1,077 cases July 2 — 1,085 cases July 6 — 1,122 cases July 7 — 1,134 cases July 8 — 1,149 cases July 9 — 1,157 cases July 10 — 1,181 cases July 13 — 1,200 cases July 14 — 1,229 cases July 15 — 1,262 cases July 16 — 1,283 cases July 17 — 1,287 cases July 20 — 1,290 cases July 21 — 1,322 cases July 22 — 1,382 cases July 23 — 1,433 cases July 24 — 1,451 cases July 27 — 1,478 cases July 28 — 1,489 cases July 29 — 1,498 cases July 30 — 1,507 cases July 31 — 1,521 cases Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases Dec. 7 — 3,983 cases Dec. 8 — 4,053 cases Dec. 9 — 4,117 cases Dec. 10 — 4,209 cases Dec. 11 — 4,281 cases Dec. 14 — 4,362 cases Dec. 15 — 4,427 cases Dec. 16 — 4,506 cases Dec. 17 — 4,569 cases

The Sampson County Health Department anticipates receiving its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine next week, local health officials announced Thursday, the same day another 63 new virus cases were reported along with Sampson’s 56th death attributed to the novel coronavirus.

A daily report released Thursday reflected reports from both Wednesday and Thursday, when 79 new cases and 63 new cases were reported, respectively. There have been 776 new virus cases reported in Sampson during December alone.

According to the Thursday report from the Sampson County Health Department, there have been 12,850 COVID-19 tests performed, to include 8,281 total negative tests to go with 4,569 positives since the start of the pandemic, the health department noted.

A number of those now recovered is no longer being provided by the county as of last month so a number of current known active cases is unknown. On Thursday, as virus numbers continue their upward trajectory in Sampson and across the state, local officials said there is help on the way.

“Sampson County will follow the vaccine distribution prioritization guidance approved the state and developed by the National Academy of Medicine Framework for Equitable Allocation of COVID-19 and CDC Advisory Committee Immunization Practice,” a county statement read. “Thus, the first priority group to receive the vaccine will be healthcare workers at highest risk of exposure to COVID-19.

“NCDHHS defines this group as: Healthcare workers at high risk for COVID-19 exposure based on work duties or vital to the initial COVID-19 vaccine response,” the county statement continued. “High risk of exposure is defined as those caring for COVID-19 patients, cleaning areas where COVID-19 patients are admitted, performing procedures at high risk of aerosolization (e.g., intubation, bronchoscopy, suctioning, invasive dental procedures, invasive specimen collection, CPR), handling decedents with COVID-19 and administering vaccine in initial closed or targeted vaccination clinics.”

A free COVID-19 testing event will be held this Friday at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center.

The Sampson County Health Department and Emergency Management are holding a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event this Friday, Dec. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center, at 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton. Free rapid antigen tests will be performed on a first-come, first-served basis with no appointment and no insurance information required. Results will be available that same day, officials said.

Those seeking more information can call the Sampson County Health Department COVID help line at 910-490-1056.

Statewide as of noon Thursday, there were 457,660 laboratory-confirmed cases in North Carolina, a figure that was up 5,786 cases from Wednesday.

As of Thursday, the state tallied 6,065 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 86 from Wednesday), according to the numbers released through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) COVID-19 Dashboard. There were 2,804 hospitalized — down seven from Wednesday, the first time in weeks that figure has decreased.

The number of COVID-19 tests performed in North Carolina currently stands at approximately 6.15 million.

Gov. Roy Cooper last week announced a Modified Stay at Home Order that includes a curfew — a move made after a rapid increase in key statewide virus trends. The order, which took effect Friday, requires people to stay at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. It will be in place until at least Jan. 8, 2021.

In addition to the order requiring people to stay home at night, businesses including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores and more, will also be required to close by 10 p.m. In addition, all onsite alcohol consumption sales must end by 9 p.m. Travel to and from work; to obtain food, medical care, fuel or social services; or to take care of a family member is exempted.

The NCDHHS announced this week that it will offer more than 300 no-cost, walk-up or drive through COVID-19 testing events over the next two weeks to help North Carolinians protect themselves and their loved ones during the holidays. This includes testing in partnership with new retailers in seven counties across the state.

In addition to existing testing events throughout North Carolina, retailers in Buncombe, Durham, Harnett, Iredell, Lee, Mecklenburg and Wake counties are offering testing Dec. 18-20 and Dec. 26-27 in the parking lots of select Agri Supply, Carlie C’s IGA, Home Depot, Piggly Wiggly and Wegman’s stores.

Anyone can get tested for COVID-19 at these events. People without insurance are eligible for testing, and identification documents are not required. Children and adults may be tested, but a parent or legal guardian must be present with children and teens 17 or younger.

People who have symptoms of COVID-19 or who have been around a person with COVID-19 should not shop in person until their isolation or quarantine period has ended, according to health officials.

“We strongly recommend you celebrate the holidays at home with the people who live in your household,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “Our numbers are dangerously high and climbing, and staying home is the safest way to protect the people you love. If you must travel or gather, get tested first, keep it small and outdoors, and always wear a mask.”

Last week’s COVID-19 County Alert System update revealed that nearly half the state’s counties are in the red, now site of “critical community spread.” The number of red counties has more than doubled since the last County Alert System update on Nov. 23. It is up from 20 to 48, nearly half the state’s counties.

There are now 34 orange counties (substantial community spread), as compared to 42 orange counties from the previous report. With last week’s report, more than 80% of the state’s counties fall into the red or orange tier.

The COVID-19 County Alert System uses a combination of three metrics: case rate (number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people), the percent of tests that are positive over 14 days, and hospital impact within the county. Hospital impact is measured via a composite score that includes percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations, COVID-19 related visits to the Emergency Department, staffed open hospital beds, and critical staffing shortages over 14 days.

To meet critical, counties must have a case rate of at least 200 per 100,000 population with at least 42 cases in the past 14 days, and have either a 10% or greater 14-day percent positive or a high impact on the local county hospital(s).

While Sampson’s case impact on its local hospital was listed as “low” in Tuesday’s report, as it has been in previous reports, the county’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 was at 657.9 (up from the 574.5 in the Nov. 23 report), and the 14-day percent positive was at 10.3% (up from 9.5%).