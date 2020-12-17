COVID vaccine on way to Sampson

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline
*Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department.
March 16 — first case
April 3 — second case
April 5 — third case
April 6 — 5 cases
April 8 — 9 cases
April 9 — 10 cases
April 13 — 13 cases
April 14 — 14 cases
April 15 — 17 cases
April 16 — 18 cases
April 17 — 19 cases
April 20 — 21 cases
April 21 — 24 cases
April 22 — 27 cases
April 23 — 35 cases
April 24 — 36 cases
April 27 — 45 cases
April 28 — 49 cases
April 29 — 63 cases
April 30 — 74 cases
May 1 — 81 cases
May 4 — 96 cases
May 5 — 100 cases
May 6 — 120 cases
May 7 — 129 cases
May 8 — 140 cases
May 11 — 171 cases
May 12 — 177 cases
May 13 — 193 cases
May 14 — 211 cases
May 15 — 224 cases
May 18 — 257 cases
May 19 — 267 cases
May 20 — 302 cases
May 21 — 314 cases
May 22 — 333 cases
May 26 — 392 cases
May 27 — 402 cases
May 28 — 413 cases
May 29 — 429 cases
June 1 — 479 cases
June 2 — 501 cases
June 3 — 510 cases
June 4 — 545 cases
June 5 — 563 cases
June 8 — 606 cases
June 9 — 630 cases
June 10 — 637 cases
June 11 — 681 cases
June 12 — 707 cases
June 15 — 749 cases
June 16 — 764 cases
June 17 — 804 cases
June 18 — 823 cases
June 19 — 859 cases
June 22 — 890 cases
June 23 — 927 cases
June 24 — 940 cases
June 25 — 954 cases
June 26 — 977 cases
June 29 — 1,013 cases
June 30 — 1,057 cases
July 1 — 1,077 cases
July 2 — 1,085 cases
July 6 — 1,122 cases
July 7 — 1,134 cases
July 8 — 1,149 cases
July 9 — 1,157 cases
July 10 — 1,181 cases
July 13 — 1,200 cases
July 14 — 1,229 cases
July 15 — 1,262 cases
July 16 — 1,283 cases
July 17 — 1,287 cases
July 20 — 1,290 cases
July 21 — 1,322 cases
July 22 — 1,382 cases
July 23 — 1,433 cases
July 24 — 1,451 cases
July 27 — 1,478 cases
July 28 — 1,489 cases
July 29 — 1,498 cases
July 30 — 1,507 cases
July 31 — 1,521 cases
Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases
Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases
Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases
Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases
Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases
Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases
Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases
Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases
Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases
Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases
Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases
Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases
Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases
Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases
Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases
Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases
Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases
Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases
Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases
Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases
Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases
Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases
Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases
Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases
Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases
Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases
Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases
Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases
Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases
Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases
Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases
Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases
Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases
Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases
Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases
Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases
Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases
Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases
Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases
Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases
Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases
Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases
Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases
Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases
Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases
Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases
Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases
Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases
Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases
Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases
Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases
Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases
Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases
Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases
Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases
Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases
Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases
Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases
Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases
Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases
Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases
Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases
Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases
Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases
Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases
Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases
Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases
Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases
Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases
Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases
Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases
Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases
Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases
Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases
Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases
Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases
Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases
Dec. 7 — 3,983 cases
Dec. 8 — 4,053 cases
Dec. 9 — 4,117 cases
Dec. 10 — 4,209 cases
Dec. 11 — 4,281 cases
Dec. 14 — 4,362 cases
Dec. 15 — 4,427 cases
Dec. 16 — 4,506 cases
Dec. 17 — 4,569 cases
The Sampson County Health Department anticipates receiving its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine next week, local health officials announced Thursday, the same day another 63 new virus cases were reported along with Sampson’s 56th death attributed to the novel coronavirus.
A daily report released Thursday reflected reports from both Wednesday and Thursday, when 79 new cases and 63 new cases were reported, respectively. There have been 776 new virus cases reported in Sampson during December alone.
According to the Thursday report from the Sampson County Health Department, there have been 12,850 COVID-19 tests performed, to include 8,281 total negative tests to go with 4,569 positives since the start of the pandemic, the health department noted.
A number of those now recovered is no longer being provided by the county as of last month so a number of current known active cases is unknown. On Thursday, as virus numbers continue their upward trajectory in Sampson and across the state, local officials said there is help on the way.
“Sampson County will follow the vaccine distribution prioritization guidance approved the state and developed by the National Academy of Medicine Framework for Equitable Allocation of COVID-19 and CDC Advisory Committee Immunization Practice,” a county statement read. “Thus, the first priority group to receive the vaccine will be healthcare workers at highest risk of exposure to COVID-19.
“NCDHHS defines this group as: Healthcare workers at high risk for COVID-19 exposure based on work duties or vital to the initial COVID-19 vaccine response,” the county statement continued. “High risk of exposure is defined as those caring for COVID-19 patients, cleaning areas where COVID-19 patients are admitted, performing procedures at high risk of aerosolization (e.g., intubation, bronchoscopy, suctioning, invasive dental procedures, invasive specimen collection, CPR), handling decedents with COVID-19 and administering vaccine in initial closed or targeted vaccination clinics.”
A free COVID-19 testing event will be held this Friday at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center.
The Sampson County Health Department and Emergency Management are holding a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event this Friday, Dec. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center, at 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton. Free rapid antigen tests will be performed on a first-come, first-served basis with no appointment and no insurance information required. Results will be available that same day, officials said.
Those seeking more information can call the Sampson County Health Department COVID help line at 910-490-1056.
Statewide as of noon Thursday, there were 457,660 laboratory-confirmed cases in North Carolina, a figure that was up 5,786 cases from Wednesday.
As of Thursday, the state tallied 6,065 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 86 from Wednesday), according to the numbers released through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) COVID-19 Dashboard. There were 2,804 hospitalized — down seven from Wednesday, the first time in weeks that figure has decreased.
The number of COVID-19 tests performed in North Carolina currently stands at approximately 6.15 million.
Gov. Roy Cooper last week announced a Modified Stay at Home Order that includes a curfew — a move made after a rapid increase in key statewide virus trends. The order, which took effect Friday, requires people to stay at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. It will be in place until at least Jan. 8, 2021.
In addition to the order requiring people to stay home at night, businesses including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores and more, will also be required to close by 10 p.m. In addition, all onsite alcohol consumption sales must end by 9 p.m. Travel to and from work; to obtain food, medical care, fuel or social services; or to take care of a family member is exempted.
The NCDHHS announced this week that it will offer more than 300 no-cost, walk-up or drive through COVID-19 testing events over the next two weeks to help North Carolinians protect themselves and their loved ones during the holidays. This includes testing in partnership with new retailers in seven counties across the state.
In addition to existing testing events throughout North Carolina, retailers in Buncombe, Durham, Harnett, Iredell, Lee, Mecklenburg and Wake counties are offering testing Dec. 18-20 and Dec. 26-27 in the parking lots of select Agri Supply, Carlie C’s IGA, Home Depot, Piggly Wiggly and Wegman’s stores.
Anyone can get tested for COVID-19 at these events. People without insurance are eligible for testing, and identification documents are not required. Children and adults may be tested, but a parent or legal guardian must be present with children and teens 17 or younger.
People who have symptoms of COVID-19 or who have been around a person with COVID-19 should not shop in person until their isolation or quarantine period has ended, according to health officials.
“We strongly recommend you celebrate the holidays at home with the people who live in your household,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “Our numbers are dangerously high and climbing, and staying home is the safest way to protect the people you love. If you must travel or gather, get tested first, keep it small and outdoors, and always wear a mask.”
Last week’s COVID-19 County Alert System update revealed that nearly half the state’s counties are in the red, now site of “critical community spread.” The number of red counties has more than doubled since the last County Alert System update on Nov. 23. It is up from 20 to 48, nearly half the state’s counties.
There are now 34 orange counties (substantial community spread), as compared to 42 orange counties from the previous report. With last week’s report, more than 80% of the state’s counties fall into the red or orange tier.
The COVID-19 County Alert System uses a combination of three metrics: case rate (number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people), the percent of tests that are positive over 14 days, and hospital impact within the county. Hospital impact is measured via a composite score that includes percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations, COVID-19 related visits to the Emergency Department, staffed open hospital beds, and critical staffing shortages over 14 days.
To meet critical, counties must have a case rate of at least 200 per 100,000 population with at least 42 cases in the past 14 days, and have either a 10% or greater 14-day percent positive or a high impact on the local county hospital(s).
While Sampson’s case impact on its local hospital was listed as “low” in Tuesday’s report, as it has been in previous reports, the county’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 was at 657.9 (up from the 574.5 in the Nov. 23 report), and the 14-day percent positive was at 10.3% (up from 9.5%).