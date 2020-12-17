COVID vaccine on way to Sampson

Expected next week; healthcare workers get priority

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline

*Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department.

The Sampson County Health Department anticipates receiving its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine next week, local health officials announced Thursday, the same day another 63 new virus cases were reported along with Sampson’s 56th death attributed to the novel coronavirus.

A daily report released Thursday reflected reports from both Wednesday and Thursday, when 79 new cases and 63 new cases were reported, respectively. There have been 776 new virus cases reported in Sampson during December alone.

According to the Thursday report from the Sampson County Health Department, there have been 12,850 COVID-19 tests performed, to include 8,281 total negative tests to go with 4,569 positives since the start of the pandemic, the health department noted.

A number of those now recovered is no longer being provided by the county as of last month so a number of current known active cases is unknown. On Thursday, as virus numbers continue their upward trajectory in Sampson and across the state, local officials said there is help on the way.

“Sampson County will follow the vaccine distribution prioritization guidance approved the state and developed by the National Academy of Medicine Framework for Equitable Allocation of COVID-19 and CDC Advisory Committee Immunization Practice,” a county statement read. “Thus, the first priority group to receive the vaccine will be healthcare workers at highest risk of exposure to COVID-19.

“NCDHHS defines this group as: Healthcare workers at high risk for COVID-19 exposure based on work duties or vital to the initial COVID-19 vaccine response,” the county statement continued. “High risk of exposure is defined as those caring for COVID-19 patients, cleaning areas where COVID-19 patients are admitted, performing procedures at high risk of aerosolization (e.g., intubation, bronchoscopy, suctioning, invasive dental procedures, invasive specimen collection, CPR), handling decedents with COVID-19 and administering vaccine in initial closed or targeted vaccination clinics.”

A free COVID-19 testing event will be held this Friday at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center.

The Sampson County Health Department and Emergency Management are holding a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event this Friday, Dec. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center, at 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton. Free rapid antigen tests will be performed on a first-come, first-served basis with no appointment and no insurance information required. Results will be available that same day, officials said.

Those seeking more information can call the Sampson County Health Department COVID help line at 910-490-1056.

Statewide as of noon Thursday, there were 457,660 laboratory-confirmed cases in North Carolina, a figure that was up 5,786 cases from Wednesday.

As of Thursday, the state tallied 6,065 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 86 from Wednesday), according to the numbers released through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) COVID-19 Dashboard. There were 2,804 hospitalized — down seven from Wednesday, the first time in weeks that figure has decreased.

The number of COVID-19 tests performed in North Carolina currently stands at approximately 6.15 million.

Gov. Roy Cooper last week announced a Modified Stay at Home Order that includes a curfew — a move made after a rapid increase in key statewide virus trends. The order, which took effect Friday, requires people to stay at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. It will be in place until at least Jan. 8, 2021.

In addition to the order requiring people to stay home at night, businesses including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores and more, will also be required to close by 10 p.m. In addition, all onsite alcohol consumption sales must end by 9 p.m. Travel to and from work; to obtain food, medical care, fuel or social services; or to take care of a family member is exempted.

The NCDHHS announced this week that it will offer more than 300 no-cost, walk-up or drive through COVID-19 testing events over the next two weeks to help North Carolinians protect themselves and their loved ones during the holidays. This includes testing in partnership with new retailers in seven counties across the state.

In addition to existing testing events throughout North Carolina, retailers in Buncombe, Durham, Harnett, Iredell, Lee, Mecklenburg and Wake counties are offering testing Dec. 18-20 and Dec. 26-27 in the parking lots of select Agri Supply, Carlie C’s IGA, Home Depot, Piggly Wiggly and Wegman’s stores.

Anyone can get tested for COVID-19 at these events. People without insurance are eligible for testing, and identification documents are not required. Children and adults may be tested, but a parent or legal guardian must be present with children and teens 17 or younger.

People who have symptoms of COVID-19 or who have been around a person with COVID-19 should not shop in person until their isolation or quarantine period has ended, according to health officials.

“We strongly recommend you celebrate the holidays at home with the people who live in your household,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “Our numbers are dangerously high and climbing, and staying home is the safest way to protect the people you love. If you must travel or gather, get tested first, keep it small and outdoors, and always wear a mask.”

Last week’s COVID-19 County Alert System update revealed that nearly half the state’s counties are in the red, now site of “critical community spread.” The number of red counties has more than doubled since the last County Alert System update on Nov. 23. It is up from 20 to 48, nearly half the state’s counties.

There are now 34 orange counties (substantial community spread), as compared to 42 orange counties from the previous report. With last week’s report, more than 80% of the state’s counties fall into the red or orange tier.

The COVID-19 County Alert System uses a combination of three metrics: case rate (number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people), the percent of tests that are positive over 14 days, and hospital impact within the county. Hospital impact is measured via a composite score that includes percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations, COVID-19 related visits to the Emergency Department, staffed open hospital beds, and critical staffing shortages over 14 days.

To meet critical, counties must have a case rate of at least 200 per 100,000 population with at least 42 cases in the past 14 days, and have either a 10% or greater 14-day percent positive or a high impact on the local county hospital(s).

While Sampson’s case impact on its local hospital was listed as “low” in Tuesday’s report, as it has been in previous reports, the county’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 was at 657.9 (up from the 574.5 in the Nov. 23 report), and the 14-day percent positive was at 10.3% (up from 9.5%).