Turkey FD earns rescue certification

Deputy Chief Joe Dixon and fellow first responders from the Turkey Volunteer Fire Department are now ready to provide more services whenever they’re called to save lives.

The department is now certified as a Light Rescue Provider by the North Carolina Association of Rescue and Emergency Medical Services, Inc., an organization serving professionals working in the field. Some of the examples of added services include the extrication and stabilization of vehicles, repelling or ascending with ropes, appliances and lifting vehicles with airbags.

“I’m very pleased and honored that we as a department were able to achieve this goal,” Dixon said. “It took a lot of dedication and time to complete the necessary checkoffs to become certified as a light rescue provider for Turkey and the County of Sampson.”

For Dixon and others involved, it wasn’t an overnight process and took five years to complete.

“You have your ups and downs like anybody else,” Dixon said about applying. “It can be done quicker. Sometimes it can longer.”

Turkey’s department was required to have eight members certified as Emergency Rescue Technicians. The light level is the first step and the next level of certification deals with more equipment, which comes with additional services. During the process, inspectors came to the station to make sure firefighters are able to qualify.

“It’s a great achievement,” Dixon said. “It’s something that’s been worked towards and it doesn’t happen overnight. You have to get all of your paperwork right and get everything documented and then submitted.”

The Light Rescue Provider certification is one of many improvements in recent years for the department in eastern Sampson County. Through the leadership of Chief Keith Smith, more volunteers were added to the department, a paved driveway for the station, and a fire truck dedicated to autism awareness for children. For the holiday season, the department hosted its first Community Tree Lighting. It was dedicated to the late Lt. Michael Andrew “Andy” Butler.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.