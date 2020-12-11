ABC Board presents city $256,080

The ABC Board gave a check in the amount of $256,080 to Mayor Lew Starling for the City of Clinton.

The Clinton City Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) Board presented the City Council with a six-digit check of $256,080 during the regular Council meeting earlier this week.

ABC Board members present a check to the City of Clinton annually. Sometimes those checks hit six-figure amounts much like the check that the late Shurley McCullen and Perry Solice have historically presented to the city. The city receives 80 percent of the store’s profits. The Clinton City Board of Education also benefits, receiving the remaining 20 percent.

“During this pandemic, you know some things got slow but that didn’t happen to us,” Solice, the chairperson for the ABC board stated. “We had to do something to the store this year that really did a lift. We did some renovations. We got new shelving, new flooring, new ceiling, new lights. The store really looks good.”

The ABC board gave a check of $10,976 to Police Chief Donald Edwards for the police department.

“Alcohol sales were very strong this year, I guess part of that’s due to the pandemic,” Tyler Baxter, ABC board member stated. “Luckily we’re able to do good things on our end through our other programs and giving back to the city, which really helps y’all out and allowed y’all to do very good things with as well. This check is in the amount of $256,080 which I think is, as far as I know is a record, for as long as I’ve been on the board.”

In 2016, the Clinton ABC Board presented Starling with a check in the amount of $278,400, believed to be the record high. However, those checks well into the six figures have been commonplace for years.

Mayor Lew Starling noted that the Council thanks the ABC board and that McCullen was there in spirit.