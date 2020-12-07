Clinton woman seriously injured in hit-and-run

A Clinton-area woman is in “very serious condition” following a hit-and-run collision Friday, when she was struck as she was walking near her Sampson County home. Authorities are on the lookout for a suspect vehicle, and calling on the public’s assistance to locate it and those responsible.

At approximately 5:15 p.m. Friday, North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers in Sampson were dispatched to a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian on Kitty Fork Road near High House Road. According to reports, the vehicle left the scene traveling toward U.S. 421.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a Hyundai Elantra sedan, with damage to the left front and the driver side mirror missing, First Sgt. Bryan Smith stated on Monday, clarifying initial reports on the vehicle’s description. The vehicle was last seen traveling south on U.S. 421 toward Clinton, he said.

Smith on Monday also released the victim’s name, noting that it was Margie Ramsey, 68, who was reportedly outside of her home on Kitty Fork Road when she was hit by the passing vehicle. The first sergeant stated on Monday, three days after the collision, that Ramsey was still “in very serious condition” at WakeMed.

Anyone with information regarding Friday’s collision is urged to contact the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, either at the Sampson County office, at 910-592-3141, or at communications, at 1-800-334-7411.