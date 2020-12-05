Towns hold tree lightings

Clinton Mayor Lew Starling commences the Tree Lighting Ceremony. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent The Roseboro Christmas tree is illuminated. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Roseboro sends a message of joy again this season. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Carolyn Bennett, accompanied by Larry Carter, sings Happy Birthday Jesus. Carolyn Bennett accompanied by Larry Carter sings at the Tree Lighting Ceremony. Courtesy photo Santa rides his sleigh around Roseboro. Courtesy photo Roseboro Mayor Alice Butler begins Roseboro’s Tree Lighting Ceremony. Courtesy photo Santa waves at children passing by in cars. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent

Clinton and Roseboro held their annual tree lighting ceremonies for the communities to watch via Facebook Live on Thursday. That did not stop people from gathering to experience the tree lightings in person.

Citizens kept their distance as they listened to Roseboro Mayor Alice Butler talk about the downtown decorations.

“This year many elves, led by Shawn Hobbs, have been decorating our downtown and making it just magical,” Butler noted. “Thank you. Our Small Town Main Street Committee wanted to do something extra special this year so many volunteers have been working on our Light Up Roseboro celebration and coloring contest. Thank you Randi Kelly for heading this up for Roseboro and all the volunteers who commit their time and energy.”

“We especially thank the public work guys for erecting all the pole lights and our large Christmas tree,” Butler added. “And our firefighters and deputies who are on available 24/7 to keep us safe. Thank you.

“I am so proud of you, our citizens, who have spent many hours decorating your homes and businesses for all of us to enjoy this Christmas season,” the mayor continued. “I hope each of you will drive around town and take in the lights and spirit of Christmas. Even though it has been a tough year, we still have much to celebrate – our message at the fountain is joy. We all need joy and we all can spread joy. So this Christmas season, my prayer is that we all are kinder to one another and spread love and joy as we greet each other – even if we have do it six feet apart.”

Carolyn Bennett, accompanied by Larry Carter, sang Happy Birthday Jesus. Then Santa read a story about how the Christmas tree got its color.

Clinton staying open late

Clinton also held its Christmas tree lighting on Thursday night, the first of the next few Thursday evenings that Clinton will be open for business.

According to Clinton Planning director/Main Street manager Mary Rose, there will be several businesses staying open late for the next two Thursday evenings. Several businesses stayed open late for people to shop late on Thursday after the tree lighting ceremony.

“We stayed open until 7 p.m. and were very pleased with the number of shoppers who dropped in to shop with us Thursday evening,” Felicia Lamb, owner of Country Threads, commented. “We are looking forward to the next two Thursday evenings and hope citizens will continue to shop local and small this season.”

“We have had a great deal of positive comments and support for the additional Christmas trees and decorations added to downtown this year,” Rose commented. “We greatly appreciate the volunteers, organizations, businesses, and church groups who have adopted and decorated these 40 plus trees.”

Debbie Roberts, Clinton Main Street Program Design Committee member, stated that the Christmas tree project and extra decorating downtown this year has been the most gratifying project with which she has ever been involved. The decorations seem to be making everyone so joyful, Roberts stated.

“We hope additional businesses will stay open late for the next two Thursdays, and invite everyone to come downtown to shop, dine, and mill around while enjoying the festive atmosphere and music,” Kay Raynor, Clinton Main Street Program Promotion Committee member, commented.

“A great deal of work and effort has gone into all the extra decorating this year by many supportive volunteers, organizations, business owners, and city staff,” Rose added. “Downtown looks so nice, inside and out. We invite citizens, and also visitors from neighboring communities and counties to visit us this year. I never realized how much positive attention and joy adding additional decorations would bring to our downtown.”

Mayor Lew Starling commented during the Clinton tree lighting ceremony that Downtown Clinton has never looked so good.

