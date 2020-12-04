Massengillselected tolead RSMS

Dr. Douglas Massengill Jr., a principal from New Hanover County, is set to become the next leader of Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School.

During a meeting in November, the Sampson County Schools Board of Education approved Massengill as principal starting Jan. 4, 2021. He is filling a vacancy left by Dr. Shajuana Sellers, who became the Chief Personnel Officer Officer for Washington County Schools after many years of service as a principal and educator.

Massengill is spending his last month as the principal of Porters Neck Elementary School in Wilmington, a position he held since March 2020. His prior experiences includes about 4 years as principal of West Pine Middle School in Moore County and two years as an assistant principal in Harnett County Schools.

Dr. Wendy Cabral, assistant superintendent for personnel services for Sampson County Schools, stated that the district is thrilled to have him join the district’s team.

“His background as a middle school teacher, assistant principal and principal makes him a great fit for Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School,” Cabral said. “Other experiences, including elementary principal, higher education adjunct professor, and intern to the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, have provided him with a well-rounded view of the public education process. We know he will do great things in Sampson County.”

He earned a bachelor’s in social studies teacher education from North Carolina State University; master’s from Gardner-Webb University for curriculum and instruction; and a post-graduate certificate in school administration from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. Massengill also earned a doctorate in educational leadership from Gardner-Webb.

Massengill’s future arrival was one of many personnel changes made for the new year. In the meantime, Lisa Reynolds will continue duties as interim principal. She was selected by the board after the resignation of Sellers around the beginning of the school year. Reynolds retired in 2017 after 30 years of service in the education field. Her last position with the district was federal programs director.

While the Sampson board looks towards 2021 and finding permanent leaders for central office positions, the biggest search is finding a new superintendent to fill a vacancy left by Dr. Eric Bracy, who is now superintendent of Johnston County Schools.

The North Carolina School Board Association is assisting with process with an expected start date of mid-February. Dr. Stewart Hobbs was selected as interim superintendent before the beginning of the 2020-2021 academic year.