Fresh meals delivered with love

Eboney Parker, right, delivers rotisserie chicken meals to volunteers at the Garland Senior Center. Courtesy Photo

GARLAND — With fresh meals, Eboney Parker enjoyed putting smiles of senior citizens during the holidays, especially when COVID-19 is bringing more stress than usual.

Through her organization, Eboney Specialty Food Store, LLC., staff members from the Garland Senior Center delivered Thanksgiving meals which were a recent surprise to seniors in the area.

“Sometimes we overlook little small things like that,” she said. “I wanted to make the senior citizens happy. A lot of them have been shut-in and they haven’t been able to go the center. For most of them, that’s their highlight of the day — to go there and now they don’t have any of that.”

Using money from her own pockets, the meals consisted of fresh rotisserie chicken and sides such as macaroni and cheese, rice, and green beans. Turkey is a tradition for most people around this time, but Parker said she wanted to do something different. But one thing was for certain, the fowl was highly appreciated by leaders such as Marie Faircloth, director of the Garland Senior Center.

“Great things continue to happen at Garland Senior Center as community volunteers work together to help feed area senior citizens,” Faircloth said. “We can’t reach everybody but we will certainly do our best.”

During her trips to Fayetteville around the holidays, Parker usually gives meals to homeless people living under bridges and on the streets. About 25 meals were delivered to the center as way to give back locally.

“Some of them are homebound,” she said.”They can’t get out and they can’t do anything and family couldn’t get to them this year.”

Now, the senior deliveries is a new tradition she wants to do every year with God’s help and assistance from her husband, Cleave, owner of Cleaves Auto Repair in Garland. It’s one of several contributions they make to the community during special events such as Halloween. Plans are being made to give back at Christmas time as well. When Parker is not operating Eboney Specialty Food Store, she works as a mail carrier in the Garland area.

“We’re going to continue to give back to the community as long as we can do it,” Parker said. “This is where I’m from. I want to continue to help the senior citizens, Lord willing.”

The recent effort was part of the center’s Meals on Wheels program. Faircloth was assisted by volunteers Josie McKoy, Mary Smith and Ruby Basilio.

“On behalf of Garland Center and the seniors, thank you so much to Eboney and Cleave Parker,” Faircloth said. “They see the need and they fill it. It’s the giving spirits of the Parkers that mean so much in our great time of need. Charity starts at home and spreads abroad. If you see Eboney and Cleave, give them a high five for their Thanksgiving spirits.”

