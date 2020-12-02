Tree lightings set for Thursday

Local Christmas events may have been canceled, or scaled down considerably, this year, but the local festivities have not all gone by the wayside. Virtual Christmas tree lightings in both Clinton and Roseboro are both set for Thursday, Dec. 3.

“We will be posting our Clinton Christmas Tree lighting on Facebook Live on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m.,” Clinton Planning director/Main Street manager Mary Rose explained. “We will be installing a 22-foot tall Christmas tree at the Milling Around art piece. In addition to holding our Clinton Christmas Tree lighting on Thursday, Dec. 3 which is our usual Christmas in the City event date, we are also providing Santa Claus the opportunity to visit Clinton that evening with his sleigh.”

Santa will be sitting by the new 22-foot Christmas tree in front of the Milling Around art piece near the corner of College and Main streets. Parents are invited to drive by and wave to Santa Claus from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

“We will also provide children the opportunity to write letters to Santa and place them through the mail slot in Santa’s house, which will be located at the end of the Sampson County Courthouse in its usual spot,” Rose noted. “We encourage children to share with Santa what they would like for Christmas in their letters and be sure to place their return address on the envelopes.”

“Another exciting activity this Christmas season will be our first ever Ugly Christmas Sweater Day which will be held on Friday, Dec. 18,” stated Kay Raynor, Promotion Committee member. “Wear your favorite ugly Christmas sweater while shopping and have the chance to be entered into a drawing to win a cash prize of $100.”

‘Light Up Roseboro’

Roseboro leaders will host a virtual tree ceremony since they decided to cancel their Christmas parade. The annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, on Facebook Live.

“Due to concerns about COVID-19, this year’s event will be virtual,” a Roseboro press release stated. “The ceremony will include virtual entertainment for the whole family. The 2020 Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will also mark the kick-off of something new: ‘Light Up Roseboro’.”

Roseboro residents, churches and businesses, are invited to decorate their homes and property to compete for prizes and bragging-rights in three categories: Most Original, Sparkle, and Traditional Christmas. This idea is thanks to Randi Kelly from the Small Town Main Street Committee.

According to the press release, everyone is encouraged to decorate for fun. Plus, all are invited to drive around Roseboro to enjoy the lights, and to do their holiday shopping and dining at local businesses.

There will be a new event this year which is a coloring contest for all ages from toddlers to adults.

“I am excited that the Small Town Main Street Committee is hosting these holiday events and I welcome all to participate,” said Mayor Alice Butler. “As always, Santa will be at our tree lighting and he has a special surprise treat.

Light Up Roseboro entry form and the coloring contest pages are available at http://www.roseboronc.com/events, or at town hall. Entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov.30, and judging will take place between Dec. 3 and 18.

Questions can be directed to Roseboro Town Hall at 910-525-4121.