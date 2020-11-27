COVID-19 upgrades continue in Turkey

TURKEY — Town officials are continuing to take steps to protect residents amid a new normal because of COVID-19.

With funding from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act, a cleaning project is underway at town hall and the area’s community building — two heavily used areas by the public. The purpose is to sustain the economic viability of small businesses, stimulate growth in the area, and provide COVID-19 related needs. Money for the program is being distributed locally by Sampson County officials.

“A part of the goal was to get the rooms dusted and all of the windows clean, anything that would leave traces or trails left by COVID-19,” Mayor Max Pope said. “It’s been a pleasure that we’ve been able to get that money and use it for that purpose.”

Funding from CARES was also distributed for Small Business Economic Incentive Grants. Local businesses received applications and two businesses were awarded grants not exceeding $2,500. The approved recipients were To the Pointe Academy of Dance and Burgers & Moore. Funds will be used for COVID-19 related expenses.

It was also reported that storm water drainage work is ongoing and also complete. In August, North Carolina Department of Transportation, cleaned ditch lines for a better flow of water along the busy Highway 24.

During the summer, it was announced that the Golden LEAF Foundation assisted with repairs in another section of town through grants. Established in 1999, the mission of the Golden LEAF Foundation is to increase economic opportunity in North Carolina’s rural and tobacco-dependent areas. The efforts to help includes grants and partnering with state and local governments. More than $888 million in grant has been awarded to communities.

“We’re in good standing right now,” Pope said.