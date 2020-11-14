Harvesting through faith

Blueberries from Altar Cross Farms (Courtesy Photo) Blueberries are collected at Altar Cross Farms in Ivanhoe. Courtesy Photo| Visit Sampson NC

IVANHOE — In between rows of blueberries in southern Sampson County, faith in God and Jesus Christ plays a major role in everything for the Sykes Family.

“With farming, it all depends on the weather and he controls that,” said Morgan Sykes. “There wasn’t any doubts, but it was hard going. You definitely have to rely on him to keep you going when you think it’s becoming a little too much.”

Altar Cross Farms began in 2008 after acres of land was cleared for production. Morgan and her siblings home-schooled, which allowed for more time on the farm. The family discovered there was a market for organic blueberries that affordable for consumers.

“We helped through the whole entire process getting it up and going,” she said about the family-run business, which now takes up 40 acres of land.

The farm is owned by Roy and Donna Sykes, her parents. Some of her duties along with harvesting include packing blueberries, marketing, and going to farmer markets to sell their products such as their own blueberry jam.

“I really enjoy being able to work with all of our family,” she said about spending quality time with them. “You get a lot of quality time that other people don’t get with their families. Sometimes it can be good and sometimes it can be bad. But I really like that we’re all family and that we can be together a lot of the times. We’re all working towards the same goal and we’re all on the same team.”

After all of the and was cleared, cuttings from the blueberry bushes were placed in beds for growth before they planted in fields. It took about three years to see results.

“We actually planted half of the whole entire field, 20 acres, with just six people in our family,” Morgan said. “It was a pretty rough job.”

Some of the challenges involve extra work with regulations to make sure everything is up to standards for their organic blueberries. Unnatural chemicals are not added during or after the growing process. Spraying takes place to stop pests and to prevent diseases with products certified organic by the United States Department of Agriculture and the California Certified Organic Farmers, a nonprofit organization governed by people throughout the nations who grow organic food.

“We have to make sure everything is top of the line,” she said.

As the end of 2020 gets closer, Altar Cross Farms is preparing for next year’s picking season by pruning bushes, removing unwanted grass, and scheduling appearances at event. For the growers, blueberry season starts in late May and continues through the start of August. During those months, Altar Cross enjoys traveling to the North Carolina Blueberry Festival, and farmers markets in towns and cities such as Wrightsville Beach, Raleigh, Wilmington, and Cary. In 2021, Altar Cross Farms is planning to add weekends where the public can come and pick berries and tours of their farm.

“We’re hoping to have that all figured out during this upcoming year,” Sykes said. “Hopefully everybody will be able to come and have good time on the farm.”

This story ran in Friday’s e-edition. It is offered here for the first time in print. Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.