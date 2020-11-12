Family calls for Tucker naming

Friends of the late Donald Ray Tucker and his family show their support outside of the Clinton City Council meeting. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent

On Tuesday night, a group of Donald Ray Tucker’s friends and family waited outside City Hall and held signs of protest as Clinton City Council members entered the building to consider a bridge naming that some have maintained some bear Tucker’s name.

During the public comment section of the meeting, a few had some words to share with the Council members and the mayor. Last month, Starling and the members of the City Council were approached at the Council meeting about naming the Faircloth Freeway bridge after late police officer Tucker, but not all Council members were on board as they felt others were not being considered for the honor. Mayor Lew Starling subsequently suggested a “Fallen Heroes Bridge” or a name similar.

During the last Council meeting, Starling asked Council members to consider giving him names for a committee that would review and set policies and procedures on how to honor fallen heroes.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Rusty Hitzman, marketing director for Performance Automotive Group, said there are several petitions calling for the under-construction Faircloth Freeway bridge to be named after Tucker.

“It’s just crazy because we’re not asking for anything unusual,” Hitzman commented. “It’s typical across the nation to name bridges after fallen heroes.”

Hitzman stated that the Tucker family did all the legwork with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). She stated that there’s enough bridges in Clinton to name after fallen heroes.

“At this time in this county, it’s the most important thing Clinton can do,” Hitzman added. “Connect the community and bridge the divide.”

Donald’s mother Glenda Tucker pointed out that she believed that if she were a white mother that none of this procedure would be going on.

“All they would have to do is come to this meeting and come to the Council and say I want my son’s name on this building and none of this would be going on,” Glenda stated. “But I am black so I think that causes an issue. If any of you were to die, your parents would not have to go through the things that we’re having to go through.”

Billy Tucker noted that parents shouldn’t have to bury their children. He stated that his son wanted to be a police officer since he was 7 years old.

“If you want to go out and put more names on the bridge, I can’t take it,” Billy stated. “If you want to smear his name through the mud and add other people’s name to the bridge, I think that’s a slap in the face.”

Terry Lee, co-owner of Performance Automotive, also spoke on Donald’s behalf stating that the Tucker family were dear friends.

“What I’m gonna ask you to do is be statesmen and not politicians,” Lee stated. “There’s never a wrong time to do the right thing. I am 100% in support of a committee to honor fallen heroes — I think that’s a great idea. I’ve got some great ideas I’d like to share with that committee once it is formed. I don’t think that should have anything to do with this bridge. Do the right thing and honor this family by naming this bridge after their son.”

Off-Road Outreach founder Stacey Buckner of Fayetteville joined the meeting to speak on behalf of naming the bridge after Tucker.

“This is not just about Donald Tucker,” Buckner stated. “This is about all fallen heroes, law enforcement, first responders. I agree there should be an ad hoc committee to move forward with honoring these men and women. I think that Donald Tucker should have this bridge. He is the first and only officer ever killed in the line of duty of Clinton Police Department’s history. That should set a precedent moving forward.”

No Council members spoke to the issue at Tuesday’s meeting. According to the mayor, he will appoint the committee and they will find ways to honor anyone who has fallen in the line of duty.

“We want to have a very broad-based opinion group and be sure that we cover everyone that has fallen within the course and scope of their duties,” Starling said previously. “We’re gonna get a broad-based view from the community and try to honor all our fallen heroes.”

The fallen heroes would include first responders such as police officers, firefighters, EMS and others. The committee will be opened up to 10 citizens. The mayor and council can provide names for those they believe should be on the committee.

“It’s a good idea that we need to honor those who have given their lives in duty,” the mayor has stated. “If you’re gonna name it, let’s follow the procedure. If anybody wants to serve, they can call City Hall and put their names down and we’ll give them consideration.”

According to the committee proposal, the City Council would work closely with the N.C. Department of Transportation and the city attorney to ensure that the city is following proper guidelines and protocols, Starling noted. The bridge will not be complete until 2022, so the mayor said he wants to be certain the process is fair, open and transparent.

In 1990, Tucker joined the Clinton Police Department as a uniformed officer and assisted the Interagency Drug Enforcement unit. While with the department, he volunteered his time speaking with young people, warning them about drugs. Later, in 1991, he volunteered with Carteret County as an undercover officer for two months.

On Nov. 14, 1991, Tucker, “on loan” to Carteret County from the Clinton Police Department, was killed when he was ambushed during an undercover narcotics investigation. Tucker was making his last purchase as part of an undercover drug operation with the Carteret multi-agency task force when he was robbed and murdered.

A Midway High School graduate, Tucker was a one-year veteran of the Clinton Police Department and just two weeks shy of his 23rd birthday when he was killed. As a tribute, his officer number 332 has been retired.

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.