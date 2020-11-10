Hawks answers call to serve

Retired Master Sgt. Larry L. Hawks serves in the U.S. Army overseas. Courtesy Photo

Fifteen years ago, retired Master Sgt. Larry L. Hawks was under heavy fire in Afghanistan when one of his comrades was trapped by the enemy troops when an all-terrain vehicle got stuck in a ravine.

After getting a message on the radio, Hawks jumped out of his vehicle and refused to leave a fellow Special Forces soldier behind. With a machine gun and extra ammunition, Hawks put his life in danger and got to higher ground to get a better view of the insurgents. His bravery saved the soldier’s life, who escaped because of Hawks neutralizing the enemy’s position. Together, they made it out alive in a battle that lasted 14 hours.

In 2019, Hawks was honored with the Distinguished Service Cross for his service during those two days in Afghanistan. According to the U.S. Army, it’s awarded for extraordinary heroism and is the second highest military decoration awarded to a member. The moment is just one of many brave stories of men and women in Sampson County who served.

“The politicians do all the barking and soldiers do all of the biting,” Hawks said about soldiers protecting America. “If you had a country with just politicians, it would be like having a big dog with no teeth. As soon as the bad guys find out that dog doesn’t have teeth, they’re going to take everything you got. That’s the way I look at it.”

Hawks, a native of Wingfield, Ky., is currently living in Salemburg — the hometown of his wife Callie. They have lived in Sampson County for about 25 years and have four children together. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1988, stationed at Fort Bragg.

“It was something that I always wanted to do,” Hawks said about the call to serve. “Some people kids want to be cops, some people want to be firemen. And some want to be soldiers.”

Hawks served in the Gulf War in the early 1990s with 82nd Airborne Division’s 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment. On the frontline, Hawks described the experience as being thirsty and just having a fire hose to quench it.

“Imagine that,” he said. “Instead of a water hose, it was a fire hose. The learning curve is fairly steep.”

Hawks continued and said the experience goes from 0 to 100 in a second when it comes to fighting the bad guys in an open terrain.

“You’re moving with helicopters, you’re moving with trucks and any way they can get you from Point A to Point B for the heavy lifting,” he said about his experience, which lasted less than a year.

At this time, cell phones and Internet were not easily accessible when it came to connecting with family and friends.

“You couldn’t send someone a message and get instant feedback,” Hawks said. “You had to write a letter and if you were somewhere near civilization, he probably could make a phone call once a month.”

Later, he went to the Afghanistan and Iraqi wars in the early 2000s to fight terrorism — which was more intense than his previous experience in the Middle East. He retired in December 2012.

“I’ll do it again,” Hawks said while looking back at his service and feeling that it should be everyone’s duty to serve. “I wouldn’t miss a beat.”

Veterans Day will be celebrated Wednesday in a variety of ways such as parades and tribute events. Sampson County’s 22nd Annual Veterans Day Celebration will be aired on television this year due to COVID-19. Through these special occasions, the community will show appreciation to people who fought for people’s freedom. Hawks expressed how it’s a two-way street for Americans to disagree and have the freedom to do so.

“If it wasn’t for veterans, they wouldn’t have anything to observe and celebrate, period,” Hawks said. “Are they willing to do what these veterans have done for them, if the shoe was on the other foot? Will they say that I believe in something strong enough, I am willing to risk my life to do it for people who are ungrateful to start with? How many people do you think will do that?”

“Everybody can’t ride on the wagon — a few people got to pull and push,” he later said while talking about service. “There’s an old saying that people don’t appreciate what you give them, they appreciate a lot more what they earn.”