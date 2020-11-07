Local teachers awarded grant money

Hobbton Middle teachers Geoffrey Tart, Sarah Brewington and Brittany Mitchell received a total of $4,582 in Bright Ideas grants. Sampson Middle teacher Vevlyn Lowe receives a Bright Ideas grant for her project, Flex-Band During Flexible Times. Clement Elementary teachers Teresa Barber, Katie McPhail and Tina Royal (not pictured) receive a Bright Ideas grant for their program, My Personal Library. Hobbton Middle teachers Geoffrey Tart, Sarah Brewington and Brittany Mitchell received a total of $4,582 in Bright Ideas grants.

South River EMC’s Community Assistance Corporation recently awarded funding to local agencies and schools with $47,336.00 in grants.

Educational establishments with the Bright Ideas Grant Program, administered by South River EMC recieving $10,000.

The Bright Ideas Grant Program first started in 1994 in Shallotte, N.C. at Brunswick EMC. The program has touched over 2.3 million students statewide. Bright Ideas is a mini grant program designed to reward innovative, creative teaching ideas.

Winners from Sampson announced by South River EMC include: Hobbton Middle teachers Geoffrey Tart, Sarah Brewington and Brittany Mitchell, who received a total of $4,582 in Bright Ideas grants; Clement Elementary teachers Teresa Barber, Katie McPhail and Tina Royal, who received a Bright Ideas grant for their program, My Personal Library; and Sampson Middle teacher Vevlyn Lowe, who received a Bright Ideas grant for her project, Flex-Band During Flexible Times.

In 2017-2018, the Cooperative awarded almost $60,000 in grants to local educators. A total of 51 out of the 207 Bright Ideas Grant applications that were submitted for consideration won grant funding for 2019. The 25th year of the Bright Ideas Grant Program reached $62,174.69 in total for funding. South River Electric Membership Corporation has funded $1,047,683 in projects and programs for schools in Harnett, Sampson, Cumberland and Johnston counties since 1994.

Applications are collected every year through mid-September. The winning proposals are selected by a panel of judges in an evaluation process. For any teachers interested in applying for a grant, the application process will reopen in April.

North Carolina K-12 teachers can find applications at www.ncbrightideas.com, under the “apply now” tab.