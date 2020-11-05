Jackson re-elected to state senate

Senator Brent Jackson earned his sixth two-year term in the state senate, defeating Democrat challenger Vernon R. Moore in a rematch of 2018’s contest.

Republican incumbent Jackson took Sampson County on his way to retaining his District 10 state senate seat, defeating challenger Moore behind 62.5% of the vote in Sampson and 65% of the overall vote. In unofficial results, Jackson received 56,214 votes (65.3%) while Moore received 29,900 votes (34.7%).

District 10 includes all of Sampson and Duplin counties, and a large portion of Johnston County.

Jackson is a first-generation farmer and has more than 30 years of experience in the field. He co-founded the Jackson Farming Company in Autryville, where he lives with his wife Debbie. The business produces a variety of crops such as watermelons, cantaloupes, flue-cured tobacco and grain commodities.

He was elected in 2010 to the N.C. Senate and has served on a number of committees over the years, serving as a founding member of the Agriculture and Rural Caucus of the N.C. General Assembly. He was elected to the legislative board of the international organization State Agriculture and Rural Leaders in January 2014.