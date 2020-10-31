Habitat calling for local help

A home on Williams Street is being prepared for a local family to move in soon. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Inside a home, Karoll McDonald checks a water faucet inside a kitchen for the Taylor family. As the director of development and communications for Fayetteville Area Habitat, McDonald is raising awareness for a fundraising program. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent The Taylor family is looking forward to moving into their new home on Williams Street in Clinton. The Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity’s goal is to raise $105,000, which will be matched dollar for dollar to build two additional homes. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent

During a recent visit to Clinton, Karoll McDonald walked around a house on Williams Street with empty rooms.

As the director of development and communications for Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity (FAHFH), she’s looking forward to seeing it filled with love. The home for the Taylor family is finished and final inspections are underway. A celebration with keys being handed to the owner is expected by the end of November or early December.

“We’re excited,” McDonald said about the organization’s vision to help families in need with affordable housing.

Due to COVID-19 and safety restrictions, a wall-raising ceremony, where the first frame is placed on the foundation, was canceled. But the pandemic is not going to stop the progress. Soon, kitchen cabinets will be filled with cups and plates. Clothes will be on hangers in closets.

FAHFH made footprints in Clinton a few years ago after the first home was completed for the Davis family in 2019, followed by a groundbreaking for the Taylor family in 2020.

Through funding, FAHFH would like to see more dreams come true for first-time homeowners in Sampson County, but they need the community’s help. FAHFH is working to raise $105,000 to build two additional homes in the area, thanks to a matching grant from the Simply East Fund — a combined goal of $210,000. So far, they raised $28,500. An additional $76,400 is needed. The donated funds must come from Clinton and Sampson County.

“We have to raise the $105,000,” McDonald said. “It’s an all or nothing. Anything that you donate, it’s pretty much going to be doubled. If you donate $50, it’s going to be doubled to $100.”

The local Fayetteville Habitat was created in 1988 as a Christian ministry and nonprofit with a mission to help residents become homeowners. It involves hundreds of hours of sweat equity, classes on home ownership and financial literacy education. During the building process, McDonald is also glad to see families involved in different design aspects such as wall and floor coloring.

“It’s a really interesting process that we do with homeowners,” McDonald said.

Participants are also required to pay a low-interest mortgage. After many years of success in Fayetteville and Cumberland County, the nonprofit is now helping families in Sampson and Bladen counties.

To spread awareness, FAHFH hosted a breakfast for pastors and members of faith-based organizations a couple of months ago. Now, McDonald and FAHFH leaders are ready to collaborate with organizations and helping more families in Sampson County. In the next couple of weeks, the organization would like to host another breakfast or lunch event to raise awareness to supporters and others new to FAHFH about the mission and needs of the group.

“We want to invite everybody who participated last time and anybody who wants to know what we’re doing in Clinton,” McDonald said. “It’s to show that we are building and that we’re keeping our promise to continue building.”

FAHFH is accepting donations of any amount online at https://bit.ly/BuildClinton.Donors can also help by purchasing a kitchen sink, front door, siding, or wallboard for future homes through the website.

This story ran in Friday’s e-edition. It is offered here for the first time in print. Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.