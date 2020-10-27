Staying drug free in Salemburg

At Salemburg Elementary School, third-grade teachers Lee Jackson, Mary Beth Laurie, and Terra Rouse wear mask to support Red Ribbon Week. Also pictured is Deborah Melvin-Dupree, school counselor. Principal Gerald Johnson talks to students during the first day of the Red Ribbon observance at Salemburg Elementary School. Signs encouraging students to be drug free are placed around Salemburg Elementary School. Principal Gerald Johnson and Deborah Melvin-Dupree, school counselor, are looking forward to activities for Red Ribbon Week. Red Ribbon Week is underway at Salemburg Elementary School.

SALEMBURG — During the week, students from Salemburg Elementary School will be listening to adults talk about the dangers of drugs while wearing their masks as protection against COVID-19.

For Red Ribbon Week, they’re looking forward to putting on shades too — a symbol of blocking out the glare and the future temptations of narcotics. It’s one of several activities being held each day for the annual observance, which kicked off Monday at the school. One of the participants is Amoni Moore, a fifth-grade student in Bernita Lee’s classroom.

“We must remain drug free because drugs will poison and kill people and ruin someone’s life,” Moore said. “We got to fight against drugs due to the deaths by using drugs. We are trying to stop drug production every where here on earth.”

Due to safety concerns and social distancing regulations, guests representing different fields of society are scheduled to speak through the intercom in the office.

“During this week, we want to let our students know that the use of drugs is prohibited and that the use of drugs will stunt their growth,” said Deborah Melvin-Dupree, school counselor while stressing the importance.

The theme for 2020 is “Be Happy. Be Brave. Be Drug Free.” It was created by Tricia Nelson of Locust Corner Elementary School in Cincinnati during a contest through by the National Family Partnership (NFP). In 1988, NFP sponsored the first National Red Ribbon Week. Red Ribbon Week started in honor of DEA agent Enrique “KiKi” Camarena was kidnapped, tortured and murdered while working undercover in Mexico.

“His efforts will forever be remembered and honored,” Principal Gerald Johnson said.

After Camarena’s death, family, friends and supporters from his hometown of Calexico, Calif. wore red ribbons to honor him. From that moment, the movement continued to spread across the nation. Following work from Congressman Duncan Hunter and teacher David Dhillon starting the Camarena Club at high schools in California, members presented a proclamation to former First Lad Nancy Reagan. Later in 1988, lawmakers designated the last week of October as National Red Ribbon Week.

Johnson spoke about how the program has reached million of children and families since its inception. He was joined by Mayor Joe Warren. He read a proclamation honoring the annual observance, which starts nationally Oct. 23 and ends Oct. 31. It stated that alcohol, drug abuse affects individuals and families across the nation. Officials also believe that it’s imperative for community members to have unified efforts to prevent drug abuse. Warren is encouraging everyone to wear red ribbons and to host drug prevention activities.

“It’s just so important that we drill into these young kids heads not to mess with drugs,” Warren said. “If they see a sign or something, they need to go ahead and tell their mommy and daddy so they can stop it an earlier time.”

When it comes to having a drug-free community, Warren believes that schools are a good place to start.

“Teach them that they can’t do that because they can see what it does,” he said. “Not only does it affect that child, it affects the parents and it embarrasses the whole family because they start doing things they normally wouldn’t do. It’s terrible.”

In addition to wearing red and shades, the students are being allowed to wear their clothes (turning their back on drugs). The other guest speakers will include Rhonda Campbell, PTO president; Shawn Ford, Sampson County Sheriff’s deputy and school resource officer;Walter Creech, Pastor of Corinth Baptist Church, Salemburg; and Dr. Stewart Hobbs, interim superintendent of Sampson County Schools.

“We’re just very thankful for all of those who participate in our fight against drugs,” Melvin-Dupree said.

