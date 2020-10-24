Residents flock to Fish Fry

Mike Hill from the Sandpiper Seafood fried up some fish for the Lions Club fundraiser, which saw vehicles line up at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition for lunch and dinner on Thursday. There were more than 1,700 plates sold.

Donald Wrench and Bobby Warren from the Lions Club in Clinton get ready to hand out fish plates on Thursday.

