Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Oct. 19 — Jeanna Nicole Page, 26, of 3185 Honeycutt Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and reckless driving to endanger. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Nov. 18.

• Oct. 20 — Jahleek Joyner, 19, of 214 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Nov. 10.

• Oct. 21 — Rashanaye Dominique Franks, 28, of 312-A Jacobs St., Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrant with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Nov. 23.

• Oct. 21 — Mildred Michelle Suggs, 39, of 600 Calhoun St., Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Nov. 18.

• Oct. 21 — Jonathan Manley McCullen, 39, of 3105 N. U.S. 421 Hwy., Clinton, was charged with threatening phone call. No bond listed; court date is Nov. 23.

• Oct. 21 — Lisa Kay Simmons, 50, of 1781 Chancey Road, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering into a residence, larceny and possession of stolen goods. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Nov. 6.

