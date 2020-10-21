High schools vote imminent

Board members Robert Burley, Glenn Faison and Daryll Warren review documents during a Tuesday meeting. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent

As freshmen begin to return to buildings in the Sampson County district, board members would like to see sophomores and upperclassmen in classrooms too — a request going against the recommendation of officials.

A final decision will be made during the next board meeting, set for Monday, Oct. 26. During a Tuesday work session, discussions regarding re-entry plans, COVID-19 challenges and safety continued.

“Every board member has to vote with their heart and what they feel like is best and you stand by your decision,” Interim Superintendent Dr. Stewart Hobbs said. “I told board members over and over again, if you go against my recommendation, it’s nothing personal. I’m still going to love you and be friends. In my heart, I can’t make that recommendation.”

For lower grade levels, Hobbs and principals pushed for Sampson County Schools to stick with Plan B, a weekly mix of remote learning and classroom instruction. After several weeks of students learning virtually at home (Plan C), the return of pre-kindergarten through middle school grades was phased in under Plan B during September and October. Safety measures such as wearing face masks and social distancing were implemented for students, staff and teachers.

High school freshmen returned Thursday and Tuesday, with different groups attending one day of the week. Educators feel that they need instruction for the transition from middle schools. Now, the majority of the board would like to see their older schoolmates do the same.

“As we get students back in, the numbers are going to continue to rise,” Hobbs said of COVID-19 cases. “We have done a great job taking it slow and easy as far as transitioning students back. Yes, we had a lot of cases, but they have not been transmitted within the schools. They’re coming from outside.”

Daryll Warren made a motion for the re-entry plan to be a discussion item, which passed. Later, board member Robert Burley made a motion for other high school grades to return in early November. Chair Sonya Powell and board member Glenn Faison voted against both motions, showing support to the original recommendation made by Hobbs and principals. One of the concerns of Powell was positive cases of COVID-19 with teachers and students.

“More students have tested positive and if there’s more people in the building, there’s going to be concern about more cases,” Powell said Tuesday.

Board member Robert Burley was OK with the plan for pre-K through freshmen, but questioned why other high school students can’t attend for a full day and not be given an option to do so.

“The biggest question to me is if the freshmen can go one day a week, why can’t those sophomores, juniors and seniors,” Burley said.

They can attend to receive assistance or tutoring on Wednesdays, but other board members were in agreement that more attention was needed. Officials said students are still not taking advantage of the service.

“I know they can go Wednesday, but they’re still not given their day,” Vice Chair Sandra Carroll said. “I feel like they’re not given that option. This is the seniors’ last year and everywhere I go, parents, grandparents, students, and most of the teachers I talked to want them back in school.”

Board member Eleanor Bradshaw questioned whether safety the biggest concern with having all high school grade levels attend school for one day a week. Principal John Goode of Lakewood High School said it’s part of the issue.

“I had one teacher who tested positive and I had to send 10 home because of that, so I’m not going to say that’s not a concern, because it is,” Goode said.

But another concern was just being in the second day of the freshmen return plan on Tuesday.

“We have not even put that day in the books yet and we are already talking about changing plans,” Goode said.

Goode continued and said teachers want to see students back, but felt that it’s not enough time in the semester. If approved Monday night, the changes could start soon, with all high school students going to class one day a week due to social distancing and restrictions related to safety.

“They’re going to get six days between now and Christmas,” Goode said. “I don’t know how many of you ever spent much time around horses, but there’s an old saying that you don’t switch horses midstream. That saying is in place for a good reason.

“And I think you’re going to reach a point of diminishing returns. When you jump from one plane to another, with such a small amount of time to bring these students back in the building, I think a lot of them are going to say, ‘I’m not going to go.’”

Hobbs encouraged the board members to review comments from teachers who would like for plans not to change. One was signed by about 30 teachers at Midway High School.

“We would like to say, first and foremost, that we do want our students back in the classroom, but that is not what is best for the majority at this time,” the teachers said in unified letter. “We have numerous reservations about bringing ninth-graders back this week, but it would be utter chaos and overwhelming to bring tenth-, eleventh-, and twelfth-grade students face-to-face for the fall.”

They added that teachers, staff, and administrators were told that remote instruction was the decision made for those grade levels. Planning started in August. MHS teachers added that it would be unfair to change expectations at the moment. One reason was due to the inconsistent academic levels of students. Some students are doing well on remote learning, so when they return, they believe the students will adjust and acclimate easily.

“We have numerous students who have literally done nothing in their remote platforms, so when they return to the classroom, they will be woefully behind,” MHS teachers stated. “How are teachers supposed to plan lessons and target specific students’ needs when there will be so much inconsistency among so many?”

For early October, Gov. Roy Cooper gave approval for districts to have five-day, face-to-face instruction for elementary students, under a format known as Plan A. Sampson officials feel that it’s not right time for the area as COVID-19 cases continue. If conditions get better next year, Hobbs is recommending that Plan A start Jan. 5, 2021, for four days a week.

“The conditions have not gotten better,” said Hobbs. “They have gotten worse.”

He stressed that the district should continue the path they’re on and continue efforts to monitor the conditions, with hope that it gets better before the holiday break. Faison agreed with Hobbs on the plan. Later during the discussion, Faison asked why the opinions of principals and teachers are not being considered.

“It seems like everything we do seems like a competition,” Faison said referring to the disagreement. “I think everybody is on the same accord that they need to be back in school, but at what cost? We have a plan in place and it seems like we spent (more than an hour) trying to negate it.”

Earlier during the meeting, board member Kim Schmidlin said she would like pre-K through third grade to take advantage of Cooper’s executive order for Plan A.

“I think (pre-K through third grade) is an invaluable time in the life of our students where they are developing foundational skills that I fear through remote (learning), because of their age, they are not adequately receiving those skills,” Schmidlin said.

During the meeting, it was mentioned by Hobbs that the plan would exclude Sampson Early College High School, due to spacing and issues involving a schedule with the community college, if approved next week. Jennifer Daughtry, director of high school education, expressed that all high schools will follow the plan recommended by the board with safety in mind.

The board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at the county auditorium.

