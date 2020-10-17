Sampson voters pack polls

The lines were long at the old Badcock Furniture building throughout the day. The building was added as a new one-stop site due to the larger amount of space to accommodate voters. Sherry Matthews|Sampson Independent Voters continued to line up on Friday at the old Badcock Furniture building.

As expected, Sampson County voters lined up in droves for the kick off to early voting on Thursday, the first of 17 consecutive days that citizens had to cast their ballots leading up to Election Day on Nov. 3. A steady flow of people continued to visit polls on Friday.

Hundreds lined up at the Old Badcock Furniture building on Northeast Boulevard in Clinton, social distancing and many wearing masks, as they waited their turn to vote. Badcock Furniture is one of several new voting sites, as some long-established voting sites — the Sampson Board of Elections Office among them — were determined not to have the proper amount of space to accommodate social distancing amid the pandemic.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, 1,400 had voted at Badcock, the most of any of the county’s five sites, with still a steady flow of people visiting the polling site. Updated voting figures from each of the five sites were not provided by interim elections director Niya Rayner prior to press time Friday.

Sampson has established five one-stop locations, and then on Election Day there will be 23 precincts that must be manned. The five early voting sites are as follows:

• Old Badcock Furniture building, 317 Northeast Blvd., Clinton

• NC Justice Academy, 200 W. College St., Salemburg

• Harrells Fire Dept Training Center, 915 Ward Road, Harrells

• Newton Grove Fire Station, 313 W. Weeksdale St., Newton Grove

• Plainview Fire Station, 5041 Plainview Highway, Dunn

Early voting started Thursday and extended until Saturday, Oct. 31. The hours will be 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays; and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

In a July emergency order, State Board of Elections Executive Director Karen Bell cited her emergency powers in declaring that election workers conduct business while wearing face coverings at voting centers and Election Day precincts. Voters will not be required to do so, she said then. Bell also listed a numbers of safety precautions that local board of elections would have to adhere to in order to be as safe as possible.

According to Bell’s order, all county boards shall:

• Provide for social distancing at voting sites, including by applying appropriate markings and providing appropriate barriers, including barriers between elections officials and voters at check-in;

• Provide for frequent sanitation of common surfaces, hand-sanitizer, and single-use ballot-marking devices;

• Require that elections officials wear face coverings, and make face coverings available to voters who do not bring their own. Voters will not be required to wear a face covering to vote;

• Require face shields or partitions and gloves for all election officials where appropriate for the task.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the day of the election, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

In accordance with the July Emergency Order, some locations have been changed to ensure sufficient space for social distancing and other measures, identify larger facilities for use as polling places.

In Sampson, a few Election Day polling sites are being moved.

That includes the Garland Precinct, which is being moved from Garland Town Hall to the Garland Fire Station, at 375 W. 2nd Street, Garland; the Kitty Fork Precinct, which is being moved from Sampson County Farm Bureau to the North Carolina Army National Guard, at 101 Armory Road, Clinton; and the Mingo Precinct, which is moving from the Mingo Community Building to the Old Midway Elementary School, at 1500 Midway Elementary School Road, Dunn.

Rayner issued a notice just after noon Friday, calling an emergency meeting of the Sampson Board of Elections two hours later, at 2 p.m. “Due to generally unexpected circumstances that require immediate consideration, the Sampson County Board of Elections will conduct an Emergency Meeting,” the notice stated. “The purpose of this Emergency Meeting is to discuss personnel issues.”

The board opened the meeting, quickly went into closed session and stayed there for an hour and 45 minutes. After reopening the session, the board took no action and voted to adjourn.

NCDHHS’ safety guidance

On Thursday, the first day to cast early votes in North Carolina, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services provided guidelines for voters and local polling locations to help protect the health of North Carolinians during the voting process.

NCDHHS and the NC Department of Public Safety Division of Emergency Management have also provided personal protective equipment to local election boards and locations.

North Carolina residents who plan to vote in-person should wear a face mask and keep it on throughout the voting process, stay 6 feet apart from others while at the polling location, and wash their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds before and after voting, health officials said.

“Everyone should make their voting plan, and just like going to the grocery store, take your mask and wait apart from others. I’ll be voting in person during early voting,” said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

NCDHHS also issued guidelines to local polling locations to protect people while they vote, work or volunteer at voting locations. Masks are required in public and voting places must have enough masks to provide one to anyone who does not have one, the agency stated. If a voter has an exception for wearing a mask, election workers should try to accommodate them and should not turn voters away.

Election workers at voting locations must routinely clean and disinfect high-touch areas, such as doors, tables and chairs, with an EPA-approved disinfectant for SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19 — especially during peak voting times, the health agency stated. Many locations are providing single-use pens to voters.

The guidelines, adapted from the CDC’s Considerations for Election Polling Locations and Voters, also require elections officials to post signage at each voting place reminding voters and workers about social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others. Officials are required to provide physical markers, such as tape on floors or signs on walls, to help ensure people remain at least 6 feet apart.

Additionally, county boards of elections must:

• Require election workers and observers to wear a mask when social distancing is or may not be possible, unless they state an exception applies.

• Require election workers to encourage people to wear a mask while they vote or campaign and offer masks to those who are not wearing them.

To monitor the health of elections workers, county boards of elections are required to:

• Immediately separate and send home election workers who have symptoms when they arrive at work or become sick during the day.

• Conduct daily symptom screening of workers before opening the voting place each day.

• Post signage at the main entrance asking people who have a fever and/or a cough not to enter.

All 100 county election offices have received gloves and face shields for poll workers; disposable masks for workers and others who do not have a mask; and hand sanitizer, disinfectant spray and paper towels. Additionally, the NC State Board of Elections is sending single-use pens to county election offices for use as needed.

Interim Guidance for Election Voting Locations and guidelines for Voting Safely During COVID-19 can be found at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/guidance#election-voting.

Anyone with questions about registration, polling places, early voting, absentee ballots, a Multipartisan Assistance Team visit to a facility, or other election matters, can call the Sampson Board of Elections Office at 910-592-5796.

Visit the Sampson County Board of Elections at www.sampsonnc.com/departments/boe, for more information, including sample ballots, a comprehensive one-stop voting training video and other pertinent information related to the election and voting.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.