‘Fallen Heroes Bridge’ floated

Following discussion on potentially naming the Faircloth Freeway bridge after late police officer Donald Ray Tucker, Clinton Mayor Lew Starling sent a letter to the City Council members in regard to the establishment of a committee that would review and set policies and procedures on how to honor fallen heroes — and presented the idea of a “Fallen Heroes Bridge” designation.

Most of the councilmen were in favor of this committee. However, some still like the idea of naming the Faircloth Freeway bridge after Tucker, a former Clinton Police officer who died in the line of duty.

A resolution was introduced by City Councilman Daniel Ruggles at last week’s regular Clinton City Council meeting to name the under-construction Faircloth Freeway (U.S. 421/U.S. 701) bridge after Tucker. It received a 3-2 vote in favor, but ultimately failed because the North Carolina Department of Transportation requires such naming votes to be unanimous.

Ruggles floated his idea prior to the meeting, taking to social media with a draft of the resolution in late September and expressing his hope the Council would go along with it. Ruggles, Councilman Darue Bryant and Mayor Pro Tem Marcus Becton voted in favor. Councilmen Holden DuBose and Neal Strickland voted against the motion.

Starling has noted that the bridge could be named in honor of fallen heroes. He expressed his desire to be thorough and make sure the citizens have the chance to know about the resolution, as well as hear from the NCDOT to see what all options are. Following the Council meeting, he presented the idea of the committee, writing a letter first to Becton.

“I am proposing appointing an ad hoc special committee at the next City Council meeting made up of 10 people,” Starling said in the letter to Becton. “I would appreciate the Council’s input on who to serve on this very important committee. I will consider the council’s recommendations in making these appointments. We would charge the committee with the task of reviewing and setting up policies and procedures of how to honor fallen heroes. As you are aware, we have had not only Mr. Tucker’s tragic death, but two Clinton Fire Department members have also died in the line of duty. I would ask the committee to review how to handle these recognitions and ask for their input and wisdom on naming the current bridge in question ‘Fallen Heroes Bridge’ to honor our men and women who have died in the line of service. Each name would be listed on the bridge as a fallen hero.”

The Council would also work closely with the NCDOT and the city attorney to ensure that the city is following proper guidelines and protocols, Starling noted. The bridge will not be complete until 2022, so the mayor said he wants to be certain the process is fair, open and transparent.

“I would also ask the committee to consider recognizing first responders and highway patrol as well,” Starling wrote in his letter to Becton. “And by copy of this letter, asking Mr. Hart to thoroughly research and provide to us at the November meeting the names, types of service, and years of death of our fallen public servants.”

Becton feels that the committee is a good idea but suggested still having a sign that honors Tucker. According to Becton, before the issue came to light, a lot of people in the community did not know that Clinton had a fallen police officer who died in the line of duty.

“I think it’s well deserved and, as a city, we should honor those who have lost their lives as they were helping mankind,” Becton stated. “From my understanding of the suggestion, I think it would have all of their names.”

Becton is in support of the committee and feels they could work out the details of how to add names to the bridge since it is only so big. He does feel that it would be wise to honor all fallen heroes.

Strickland also believes the committee would be a positive, while also supporting the idea of a fallen heroes recognition. Bryant said he still thinks the bridge should bear Tucker’s name.

“As I stated at the last City Council meeting, I’m in total support of the naming of the newly constructed bridge on Faircloth Freeway after Officer Donald Ray Tucker,” Bryant commented. “The current name of the freeway is not in jeopardy nor are there any added expenses to the city; furthermore, the bridge has never been named. What better way to honor the only fallen police officer in our local department’s history? This bridge will be completed at the 30-year anniversary of his death and would not only immortalize Mr. Tucker’s dedicated service but would send a message to our community demonstrating our support for the Clinton Police Department when so many communities in the nation are trying to defund their local police.

“In regards to other fallen heroes … there are other options: bridges, buildings, markers, etc… that the city may consider for them. The Scripture states, ‘give honor to whom honor is due.’”

DuBose is excited for the potential changes and stated that the reason he voted no to the naming during the Tuesday meeting was because he wanted there to be a proper procedure in place that honors all fallen heroes, and wanted to leave nobody out. He said the committee is a good path forward.

Ruggles stated that for the most part he was against the committee but if Terry Lee, Chris Sessoms and Reggie Tucker, brother of Tucker, were to be on the committee he would give it a chance. All three were in favor of the resolution and there has been a lot of pushback from the community following the Council vote, according to Ruggles.

“Honestly, I think there’s a lot of pushback to the vote that happened,” Ruggles stated. “I think it should have been unanimous. I think it was the right thing to do. I think that folks on the Council are sort of having to take a step back and try to find something to cool things down. I think Officer Tucker is due the honor of the entire bridge for his sacrifice. I feel that it would be unfair to him to share it.”

Ruggles said he is not surprised that the resolution failed, but he stated that he is disappointed on behalf of the Tucker family. Ruggles pointed out that even though there is still some time left to finish the bridge they may be running out of time to make this resolution occur.

“It would be nice to have a ceremony before the bridge is actually open,” he commented. “So I think time is a little bit of the essence.”

Ruggles noted that the 30th anniversary of Tucker’s death is in 13 months. The honorary signs would have been facing north and south if one was driving on the bypass, according to the councilman.

“I didn’t know Officer Tucker so I needed to know what the details were,” Ruggles continued. “No, he did not work for Clinton very long; he was sworn in 14 months to 15 months before the time of his death and he was not killed in Clinton. However, he was sworn in under Clinton PD.”

In 1990, Tucker joined the Clinton Police Department as a uniformed officer and assisted the Interagency Drug Enforcement unit. While with the department, he volunteered his time speaking with young people, warning them about drugs. Later, in 1991, he volunteered with Carteret County as an undercover officer for two months.

On Nov. 14, 1991, Tucker, “on loan” to Carteret County from the Clinton Police Department, was killed when he was ambushed during an undercover narcotics investigation. Tucker was making his last purchase as part of an undercover drug operation with the Carteret multi-agency task force when he was robbed and murdered.

A Midway High School graduate, Tucker was a one-year veteran of the Clinton Police Department and just two weeks shy of his 23rd birthday when he was killed. As a tribute, his officer number 332 has been retired.

“So, I think when you look at his life and his contributions and you look at the whole situation, I think it would be a good thing to do,” Ruggles stated at last week’s meeting. “I think it would be the right thing to do.”

Ruggles solicited letters of support from Congressman David Rouzer and Sampson County Commissioner Thaddeus Godwin, among others.

The mayor and other Council members took issue with the way the matter was handled, using social media before bringing it before the city board.

“I do not believe this is a proper procedure,” Starling said at the meeting. “This Council has never done a naming ever and there’s not a procedure set up, and just to bring it up the way it’s been brought up, I don’t think it’s proper. I do not think that it sets a good precedent. I urge the council to vote against this. Not that he wasn’t a good man, but I don’t think the procedure and the precedence is proper.”

The mayor pointed out then that there are potentially other fallen officers and firemen who have died in the line of duty. According to city records, Clinton firefighter Cecil Thornton died in the line of duty, as did Clinton dispatcher Billy Fryar, both in 1976.

The mayor said, in his opinion, there was no reason to jump on the resolution as there wasn’t a time crunch. The bridge is still being built, he attested.

“There’s no dispute that Officer Tucker was a great man and that what happened to him was awful,” Starling stated. “In my mind, procedurally, it was not handled correctly and we have to be very careful setting precedent and we need to do our due diligence.”

