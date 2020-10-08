Garland rallies around Carr

Garland shows supports to breast cancer patients and survivors by painting fire hydrants pink. Courtesy Photos

GARLAND — On a day that comes around once a year and meant to be filled with happiness, Tiwilla Carr’s life changed forever.

“I was diagnosed on my birthday,” Carr said about doctors discovering her stage 2 breast cancer on Oct. 22, 2018. “That’s when I got my first mammogram.”

Two months later, it got worse when it advanced to stage 4. After medical treatments and a return to the doctor’s office, another test found spinal cancer.

“When we did the mammogram, they didn’t see the spine cancer,” she said. “It’s like it grew within two months.”

In March 2019, Carr’s battle continued when a tumor was found on her skull. Spots on her pelvic area, lungs and bones are also being monitored. She began chemotherapy treatment in 2018 though an IV (intravenous therapy).

“I was on the strongest doses that you can be on,” Carr said about the process that also included radiation.

She visits Sampson Regional Medical Center to receive care from doctors, but if advanced work is required, Carr will probably have to travel to another facility. Doctors are trying to avoid Carr from going back on the IV through oral chemotherapy with a pill. She’s still receiving treatments for her bones.

Carr is a native of Garland and graduated from Union High School. Later, she enrolled at Sampson Community College before being employed at several jobs in the area. To help Carr with her battle,

Garland First Baptist Church is hosting a benefit event for Carr, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17, at 227 E. Fourth St., Garland. Plates of barbecue will be available to purchase, in addition to T-shirts, masks and other items. A penny social will also be held for visitors. Organizers are also hosting a virtual walk for community members.

“I’m very glad and happy,” Carr said. “They help me whenever they can. When I had to go to Goldsboro to get my back surgery, they help me with gas to get that far.”

The process is taking a toll on the family, especially her teenage sons. In a Go Fund Me page set up for Carr, supports said her biggest fear is not being around to see them grow from boys to men. But Carr expressed how she’s working to stay strong through the cancer and being a mom at the same time.

“It’s hard having two kids to raise and somebody to care of other than yourself, with little to do it with,” Carr said.

Lydia Fryar, her aunt, is one of several organizers for the upcoming fundraiser.

“I think it’s a blessing for her,” Fryar said. “She never had much in her life and she always had to fend for herself. I think it’s great to have this in the community and in the church. This is to help her along the way.”

Fried chicken, barbecue chicken, and turkey barbecue plates are $8. Combination plates are $10. Sides include green beans, coleslaw, and baked beans. A drink is also included. A chicken or turkey barbecue sandwich is $3.50. Desserts will be available for $1 each. Pre-order sales are also available through CashApp at $lydiafryar or $mmary1009. Deliveries are available for orders of five or more. All proceeds will go towards the family to help with medical bills and expenses.

For more information, contact Lydia Fryar at 910-990-0722 or Mary Lee at 910-214-4346. Donations are also being accepted online through the GoFundMe platform at https://www.gofundme.com/f/85vas7-help-me-beat-cancer

Hydrants go pink

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, volunteer firefighter Rommie Melvin painted changed the colors of fire hydrants in Garland.

With pink paint, his goal is for community members and motorists traveling through Garland to notice during the month. After seeing pink hydrants in other areas, he brought the idea to town.

“I’m just trying to get awareness out there about breast cancer and the importance of getting checked for breast cancer,” said Melvin, who is also a member of the Fayetteville Fire Department.

According to statistics from the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women. Only lung cancer kills more women each year. The chance that a woman will die from breast cancer is about 1 in 38 (2.6 percent).

For 2020, the American Cancer Society estimates that more than 276,400 cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women and that about 48,530 new cases of carcinoma in situ (CIS) will be detected. CIS is a non-invasive and is the earliest form of breast cancer.

About 42,170 women will die from breast cancer, based on 2020 estimates. Currently, there are more than 3.5 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S., which includes women still be treated and others who completed it.

Health officials are encouraging screening tests which includes mammograms, low-dose x-rays of the breast. The process could be used to find cancer at early stages.

Additional information regarding breast cancer, early detection, and treatment, is available online at https://www.cancer.org/cancer/breast-cancer.html

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.