County honors top educators

Sam Bristow, Hobbton Middle School Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Monica Williams, Hargrove Elementary School Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Michelle Perry, Midway High School Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Ryan Bard, Midway Middle School Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Tally Jackson, Midway Elementary School Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Teresa Barber, Clement Elementary School Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Mary Mack-Bryant, Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Mary Beth Laurie, Salemburg Elementary School Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Heather Jackson, Roseboro Elementary School Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Greg Waters, Hobbton High School Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Sandra Peterson, Union Intermediate Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Shannon Sinclair, Sampson Early College High School Courtesy Photo

Local educators were recently honored by Sampson County Schools for their work and continuous dedication to educate students.

During a recent meeting for the Board of Education, the district’s 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year for all schools received awards. They were joined by family members during the presentation.

Shannon Sinclair, of Sampson Early College High School, led the way as Sampson County Schools’ overall Teacher of the Year. Sinclair will now compete to be the regional teacher of the year, which will be announced by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. In 2021, all regional winners will compete in a statewide contest.

At the school, Sinclair is certified to teach all secondary sciences. She taught Honor Physical Science, Honors Biology, Honors Chemistry, Advanced Biology, Marine Biology, Physics, and Anatomy/Physiology. At the school, she’s now teaching Honors Chemistry and Honors Earth Science.

The other top two teachers were Ryan Bard, Midway Middle School, and Marlon Green, Lakewood High School.

The teachers representing the Hobbton District are Monica Williams, Hargrove Elementary School; Jana McLamb, Hobbton Elementary School; Sam Bristow, Hobbton Middle School; and Greg Waters, Hobbton High School.

Lakewood District’s Teachers of the Year are Heather Jackson, Roseboro Elementary School; Mary Beth Laurie, Salemburg Elementary School; Mary Mack-Bryant, Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School; and Green, Lakewood High School.

Teachers of the Year for the Midway District are Teresa Barber, Clement Elementary School; Natalie Jackson, Midway Elementary School; Tiffany Baab, Plain View Elementary School; Bard, Midway Middle School; and Michelle Perry, Midway High School.

Representatives for the Union District are Tammy Mejia, Union Elementary School; Sandra Peterson, Union Intermediate School; Janet Taylor, Union Middle School; and Cheryl Cavenaugh, Union High School.

Gerald Johnson, of Salemburg Elementary School was honored as the 2020-2021 Principal of the Year for Sampson County Schools. He started his career in Sampson County working with exceptional children teachers for a few years before coming an assistant principal in 1980 and principal at Union High in 1982.

From there, his other principal leadership roles included Garland Elementary, Clear Run Middle School, Union Elementary, and Lakewood High School.

Johnson has been the principal of Salemburg Elementary for the last 12 years. He came to Salemburg in 1992, but took a hiatus to lead Lakewood, before returning to the elementary school.