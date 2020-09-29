History museum unveils new website

With a new website, the Sampson County History Museum is looking forward to reaching out to the community and the world with a different online presence.

The museum’s website, at www.sampsonhmc.com, was recently launched with the help of Livingston Graphics, a Clinton-based business offering services such as website design, logo design and sign production. Chris Woodson is looking forward to people browsing the site.

“We had the website for many years and there was a lot of things that we needed to upgrade because of changes in the museum,” Woodson said about new additions such as the state-of-the-art military and veterans building. “There was a lot of different exhibits that we wanted to highlight. We wanted to freshen things up a bit with our online presence.”

Additional pages were added to the website to include different opportunities for visitors and community members.

“We tried to keep it really user-friendly to include information about booking tours or getting information about volunteering or joining our Friends of the Museum organization and things like that.”

As COVID-19 challenges continue, the website will be used to update the public in addition to social media outlets such as Facebook. The museum reopened around mid-September because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Safety restrictions are set in place and visitors are required to wear facial coverings, social distancing, and coming in smaller groups. Many traditional events were canceled for 2020 because of uncertainty related to the virus.

With the assistance of Star Communications, the history museum is preparing for its “Virtual Museum Day,” which will take place of the annual event featuring many activities for families and children. A production team filmed different crafts around the museum by local artisans, with narration by Joel Rose. It’s scheduled to be released in October on a Star Communications’ cable channel, YouTube, and the new website. An official date and time will be announced in the future.

“We’re pretty excited about that,” Woodson said.

