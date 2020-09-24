SCS sets Title I funding

Sampson County Board of Education members review documents during a meeting. File photo|Sampson Independent Teacher Wendy Smith of Union Intermediate School speaks to students in the classroom. File photo|Sampson Independent

After several talks regarding ways to distribute Title I funds to help low-income students, officials from Sampson County Schools are ready to move forward with distribution.

Pam Westbrook, interim director for federal programs, believes it’s going to please everyone. Through the U.S. Department of Education, Title I dollars provide financial assistance to districts and schools with high percentages of children from low-income families to help students meet academic standards.

“Title One has been a little bit of a challenge, but I think we got something now that will work,” Westbrook said.

The total amount of distribution is $3.9 million and funding is based on three poverty rate tiers, with schools in each group. The first, 75 percent to 100 percent, is $507 per student; $407 per student for the second tier, 62 percent to 74 percent; and $350 per student for the third, 61 percent to 40 percent.

According to previous reports, Union Intermediate School was first at 80 percent and is expected to receive a total allocation of $185,658 in per pupil and parent involvement funding. Plain View Elementary School was the lowest at 40 percent and will get more than $49,229.

“I think everybody is relatively happy now,” she said about the distribution of funding.

During a recent work session for the Sampson County Schools Board of Education, Westbrook presented finalized number for district, with increases for the majority of schools. Westbrook also noted that high schools that had not been in the mix before had a major increase as well.

“The high schools are very appreciative,” Westbrook said. “They received a sizable amount of money.”

Board Chair Sonya Powell and Westbrook mentioned that the funding is a one time allocation for this school year. Interim Superintendent Dr. Stewart Hobbs said the money is distributed on school needs and a funding formula. During the process, Westbrook was assisted by Dr. Linda Jewell Carr, former assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, and officials from the North Carolina Department of Instruction.

“It took some effort, but we finally got there,” Westbrook said about the process.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.