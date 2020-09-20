County spends $2M for land

Sampson County leaders this week voted to spend in excess of $2 million to purchase more than 120 acres of property within the Sampson Southeast Business Center in Clinton, anticipated to be a boon for future economic development.

On Thursday, the Sampson Board of Commissioners unanimously approved those expenditures following public hearings in which nobody spoke for or against the issue.

Sampson County leaders negotiated the purchase of a 62.7-acre parcel from Summer B. Berry and husband, Jeffrey Scott Berry, located to the north and south of Industrial Drive to the northeast of the intersection of Industrial Drive and Armory Road; and a 59.6-acre parcel from Lynn S. Carr, Jacqueline R. Carr, Karen Carr Gearing and John S. Gearing, located both to the north and south of Industrial Drive near the intersection of Industrial Drive and Armory Road.

The proposed purchase price for the Berry property was $1,097,880 and the proposed purchase price for the Carr/Gearing property was $1,042,790, with closing costs not to exceed $7,500 for either.

Commissioners subsequently approved both expenditures. While the topic was broached at a Monday meeting, action was deferred until the Thursday recessed meeting given legislative restrictions on public hearings held during remote meetings.

The source of funding for the acquisition will be a combination of Sampson County’s economic development reserve fund and its general fund.

“The foresight for the reserve funds has allowed us to be here tonight, so thank you,” said Stephen Barrington, executive director for the Sampson County Economic Development Commission.

Ray Jordan, who has worked closely with the EDC in natural resource acquisition, was also in attendance via the Zoom meetings on Monday and Thursday. County attorney Joel Starling addressed each of the proposed acquisitions. The board officially voted to approve the expenditures at a following recessed meeting Thursday.

While talks have been ongoing with potential prospects, it is not known which prospect or prospects may land at county-owned tracts at Sampson Southeast. What is known is that it is a sizable step in the direction county leaders wanted to go, growing their inventory of property offerings for those considering Sampson.

Economic development has become a top priority in recent years for county leaders, who have implored the necessity for increased tax base and investment for the long-term sustainability and growth of Sampson. And they’ve put taxpayer money where their mouth is, establishing a fund where millions have already been earmarked toward the effort.

In 2018, the Economic Development Reserve Fund was established with an initial contribution of $1.5 million and anticipated annual deposits of $250,000, earmarked for strategic land purchases and industrial site development. Those annual appropriations to the economic development fund have been made, with the exception of $250,000 that was not included for 2020-21. However, Causey said “a high priority” will be placed on the contribution when funds are available.

Last year, the board approved a contract with Developmental Associates, LLC in an amount not to exceed $18,825, toward the hiring process that brought Stephen Barrington to the county.

Prior to that in 2019, Creative Economic Development Consulting out of Elkin, N.C. was hired at a cost of $15,275 to conduct an analysis of the county’s customer service, specifically in those departments that would deal with a potential business and industry prospect. Global Location Strategies, based in Greenville, S.C., was then hired at a cost of $58,000, to do a comprehensive countywide site analysis to identify “prime spots” for industry. That process has been ongoing.

“The Board of Commissioners has committed both time and financial resources to proactively planning for the economic growth that is needed to sustain our rural communities,” County manager Ed Causey has noted.

Barrington, upon his arrival last year, said he was eyeing a multi-year strategic plan, one that he would develop with the Economic Development Commission, county leaders and key stakeholders, in outlining where the county wants to go and grow.

