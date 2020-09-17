Blaze totals Clinton home

The fire at 104 Alston St. originated in the back of the house. Crews were able to contain the fire at 104 Alston St. in about 20 minutes. A fire at 104 Alston St. early Monday morning is still under investigation by local authorities. The blaze ripped the residence apart, but did not result in any injuries. The charred remains of 104 Alston St. following a fire earlier this week. The fire at 104 Alston St. occurred before 4 a.m. Monday. The resident, a packer at Smithfield, was not home at the time, authorities said.

A Clinton resident lost his home to a structure fire early Monday morning. The home was not occupied at the time.

The fire occurred at 3:43 a.m. Monday at 104 Alston St in Clinton. The Clinton Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire after a truck driver at Lowe’s saw flames in the distance and called in the fire.

According to Clinton Fire Department Fire Chief Stephen K. Lovette, the person making the initial 911 call did know the exact location of the fire. Deputy Fire Marshal Prentice Madgar stated that police units were able to find the fire and direct responding firefighters to the right location on Alston Street.

“Crews arrived to find a single-family residence partially involved with fire,” Lovette stated in a press release. “Crews began suppression activities and, when conditions allowed, began an initial life safety search. During the search, it was determined there were no occupants inside. The fire was held to the area of the bedrooms and extension throughout the residence was kept to a manageable level. Sampson County Emergency Management was requested as crews stayed on the fire ground until around 6 a.m. extinguishing hot spots.”

No one was home at the time of the fire, authorities said. The owner, Jose Alexander Velasquez Mairena, was at work at the time of the fire. He is a packer for Smithfield.

According to Madgar, the Clinton Fire Department was assisted by fire departments in Taylors Bridge, Halls, Roseboro, Turkey, Salemburg and Herring, along with Sampson County EMS, Sampson County Emergency Management and Clinton Police officers.

There were no injuries during the fire.

Madgar noted that the Sampson County Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating the initial cause of the fire. The house is no longer inhabitable, according to the deputy fire marshal.

“The fire started in the back portion of the house and in a bedroom,” Madgar explained. “I think they had it pretty much contained probably within 15 or 20 minutes. They had it contained easily. There was just a lot of overhaul with it.”

