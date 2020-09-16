Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Sept. 8 — Zachary Ray Williams, 26, of 2630 Roanoke Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Oct. 19.

• Sept. 8 — Jaquan Fredrick Mclean, 23, of 221 Pearl St., Clinton, was charged with conspiring to commit felony larceny, forgery of instrument, uttering forged instrument, conspiracy and obstructing justice. Bond set at $17,500; court date is Oct. 21.

• Sept. 8 — Michael Lyn Maldonado, 43, of 828 Sampson Acres Drive, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 12.

• Sept. 8 — Christopher Joe Justus, 30, of 89 Quail Run Lane, Clinton, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond set; court date is Nov. 24.

• Sept. 9 — Molly Harriet Duffy, 37, of 210-B Park Ave., Clinton, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 14.

• Sept. 9 — Tyrese Sincere Lofton, 19, of 375 McRaid Flower Lane, Clinton, was multiple counts of charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle, financial card theft and misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Sept. 18.

• Sept. 9 — Eliceo Santizo Velasquez, 30, of 5127 Pine Ridge Road, Turkey, was charged with first degree rape, statutory sex offense with a child, statutory rape of a child, indecent liberties with a child, crime against nature and failure to appear on a charge of no operator’s license. Bond set at $751,000; court date is Sept. 18.

• Sept. 9 — Jordan Wayne Sills, 21, of 129 Old U.S. 421 Hwy., Dunn, was charged with assault on a female and harassing phone call. No bond or court date listed.

• Sept. 9 — Larry Newton, 26, of 110 Madeline Lane, Autryville, was charged with felony probation violation and misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $11,000; court date is Oct. 14.

• Sept. 9 — Kenneth Blackman Tew, 56, of 3360 Hayes Mill Road, Godwin, was charged with possession of cocaine. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Sept. 18.

• Sept. 9 — Bradley Clark Hefner, 26, of 143 Lee Chapel Church Road, Dunn, was charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $30,000; court date is Sept. 18.

• Sept. 9 — Coty Lejuan Register, 48, of 230 Olde Store Road, Dunn, was charged with sexual battery. No bond set; court date is Oct. 12.

• Sept. 9 — Ricky Devone Rich, 31, of 1291 South U.S. Hwy. 117, Warsaw, was charged with communicating threats and trespassing. No bond set; court date is Oct. 27.

• Sept. 10 — Ashton Grant Jackson, 19, of 71 Larry Lane, Dunn, was charged with misdemeanor stalking. No bond set; court date is Oct. 1.

• Sept. 10 — Emsley Britton Gilbert, 52, of Hollerin Road, Dunn, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date was Sept. 15.

• Sept. 10 — Isaias Campson, 25, of 3813 S. N.C. Hwy. 903, Rose Hill, was charged with agricultural spill. No bond listed; court date is Nov. 9.

• Sept. 10 — Jeffery Allen Hobbs, 44, of 811 North Broad St., Roseboro, was charged with trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is Nov. 13.

• Sept. 10 — Melissa Ann Miles, 34, of 2524 Smith Road, Swansboro, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Sept. 18.

• Sept. 10 — Rebecca Dare Kennedy, 38, of 3035 E. Darden Road, Faison, was charged with shoplifting. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Sept. 18.

• Sept. 10 — Joyce Faye Barnes, 59, of 6901 Five Bridge Road, Clinton, was charged with Sampson County Animal Control ordinance and resisting public officer. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 13.

• Sept. 10 — Eternal Shaquan Lewis, 19, of 604 Eastover Terrace, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $750; court date is Oct. 27.

• Sept. 10 — Karla Herrera, 20, of 235 Thornton Road, Dunn, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury. Bond set at $750; court date is Oct. 19.

• Sept. 10 — Matthew Defranco, 22, of 305 Canady St., Fayetteville, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 20.

• Sept. 10 — Eddie Bronson, 78, of 17 W. Second St., Garland, was charged with assault by pointing a gun. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 28.

• Sept. 10 — John Ashley Davis, 53, of 561 Emmett Jackson Road, Faison, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 12.

• Sept. 10 — William Maurice Moore, 22, of 230 Bubba Gump Lane, Salemburg, was charged with possession of firearm by felon, possession of marijuana up to one and a half ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Sept. 18.

• Sept. 10 — George Faison, 56, of 180 Cabbage Patch Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats and simple assault. No bond set; court date is Oct. 13.

• Sept. 10 — David McNeil Melvin, 35, of 4054 Mintz Road, Roseboro, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $30,000; court date is Sept. 18.

• Sept. 11 — Windy Gail Williamson, 41, of 3182 Reedsford Road, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. No bond set; court date is Oct. 29.

• Sept. 11 — Ronnie Earl Knowles Jr., 31, of 655 Elbow Road, Salemburg, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Nov. 24.

• Sept. 11 — Lisa Carr Davis, 47, of 210 Park Ave., Clinton, was charged with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Sept. 25.

• Sept. 11 — Austin Taylor Stewart, 20, of 7779 Keener Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Sept. 25.

• Sept. 11 — Edward Neil Corbett, 41, of 210 Park Ave., Clinton, was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $300,000; court date is Sept. 25.

• Sept. 11 — Dustin Ray Millen, 32, of 706 Cutchin St., Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of Percocet. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Sept. 25.

• Sept. 11 — Junie Martin Ammons, 40, of 245 Hanson Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 19.

• Sept. 11 — Tracey Smith, 38, of 2344 Five Bridge Road, Clinton, was charged with computer trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is Nov. 9.

• Sept. 11 — Ed Smith, 49, of 2344 Five Bridge Road, Clinton, was charged with computer trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is Nov. 9.

• Sept. 11 — Amanda Lewis, 31, of 380 Moore Herring Lane, Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Oct. 27.

• Sept. 11 — James Edward Holmes, 40, of 110 Madeline Lane, Autryville, was charged with larceny. No bond set; court date is Nov. 9.

• Sept. 11 — Isais Jesus Monjaras, 36, of 483 Green Path Road, Godwin, was charged with possession of cocaine. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Sept. 25.

• Sept. 12 — Natasha Yvette Smith, 42, of 793 Curtis Ivey Road, Turkey, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 18.

• Sept. 12 — Martize Alexander Blue, 46, of 4174 Mount Olive Hwy., Newton Grove, was charged with possession of heroin, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, littering more than 15 pounds and failure to heed blue lights and sirens. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Sept. 25.

• Sept. 12 — Stephanie Ann Jackson, 39, of 175 Casper Road, Dunn, was charged with attempted larceny. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 15.

• Sept. 12 — Adrian Rodriguez, 32, of 6206 Five Bridge Road, Clinton, was charged with probation violation. No bond set; court date is Oct. 5.

• Sept. 12 — Mike Earl Ware, 38, of Fayetteville, was charged with speeding and threatening phone calls. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Oct. 19.

• Sept. 12 — Hector M. Perez-Miguel, 33, of 11 Homewood Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Nov. 17.

• Sept. 13 — Edgar Yair Velasco Ramirez, 26, of RFB Harvest Leaf Lane, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. No bond listed; court date is Oct. 29.

• Sept. 13 — Alex Edgardo Pineda, 38, of 40 Wildflower Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving under the influence. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Oct. 15.

• Sept. 13 — Teresia Newkirk Cobb, 47, of 86 Piano Lane, Roseboro, was charged with discharging weapon into occupied property. Bond set at $4,500; court date is Sept. 18.

• Sept. 13 — Donald Ashmore Fries, 60, of 92 Lady Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with assault on a female and failure to appear. No bond set; court date is Oct. 1.

• Sept. 13 — Lacy Flanagan, 24, of 380 Martin Drive, Raeford, was charged with resisting officer. Bond set at $1,200; court date is Oct. 13.

• Sept. 14 — Omarion Malik-Omar Allen, 18, of 7948 Roseboro Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Nov. 9.

• Sept. 14 — Bradley Preston Dubois, 19, of 722 National Drive, Goldsboro, was charged with communicating threats , damage to property, assault on a female and first degree trespassing- enter/remain. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 15.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.