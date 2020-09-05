City to aid monument move

“We renew our request to release the video. Let the public see what happened … It would help the public a lot if we could see the video. There have been no arrests, there’s been no report, there’s been nothing.” — Clinton Mayor Lew Starling

The Clinton City Council voted during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday to assist the county with the costs of removing the remaining portion of the Confederate monument which stood on the south grounds of the downtown courthouse, while urging the release of the surveillance video that has been kept under wraps.

“The finalized costs for removing the remaining portion of the monument will be $12,000,” a letter from Sampson County Manager Ed Causey stated. “The county appreciates the city’s willingness to consider contributing one half of these relocation costs.”

Councilman Daniel Ruggles made the motion to pay half of the fees, with Councilman Darue Bryant seconding. All were in favor and the motion passed. According to City Manager Tom Hart, the costs will come from the city’s general fund.

The statue was erected to honor soldiers who died during the Civil War, 1861-65, and spearheaded by the Ashford-Sillers Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. It was unveiled in May 1916.

Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Clark Wooten joined the meeting to offer any clarity on the matter at hand.

Wooten noted the county staff will take care of the cost to move the bronze portion of the statue to the Sampson County History Museum. The museum is home to several buildings dedicated to law enforcement, agriculture and Sampson County residents who made contributions to local sports. A building dedicated to Sampson’s military history opened in 2019 featuring information and artifacts dating back to the Revolutionary War.

“We renew our request to release the video,” Clinton Mayor Lew Starling said to Wooten. “Let the public see what happened. I know our sheriff is doing a wonderful job. I have not spoken to or heard from him, but I know he’s doing a wonderful job. But it would help the public a lot if we could see the video. There have been no arrests, there’s been no report, there’s been nothing.”

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office has made no arrests in the investigation, nor provided any updates or suspect information. Wooten let the mayor know that he has respect for him and the Council and that he would deliver the message personally.

In July, Sampson’s monument was the subject of a peaceful protest. Those who called for its removal said that it symbolizes a heinous past of slavery and racism. Those on the other side of the matter say it honors fallen soldiers and represents Southern heritage.

On July 12, the soldier statue was vandalized, found leaning backward at the base with a rope hanging off of its neck. The statue portion was removed later and taken to a secure location.

“At the time that occurred, county staff had been carefully reviewing the General Statutes, reviewing the applicable laws as it pertains to Confederate monuments in the state of North Carolina,” county attorney Joel Starling said in a previous Board of Commissioners meeting. “We had been looking at decisions that other units of local government had made relative to their monuments over the past months and years, and monitoring the situation.”

The attorney said that the history of Sampson’s monument was also studied, to include old Board of Commissioners’ minute books dating back to 1907-08.

Before the statue was vandalized, the city voted on a resolution urging Sampson’s commissioners to begin exploring options to relocate the statue of the soldier. At last month’s county meeting, the commissioners opted to do just that, citing the damage to the statue as the prime reason for its relocation. At the time, finance officer David Clack said he received a rough preliminary estimate that moving the monument may cost upwards of $40,000.

Commissioner Jerol Kivett made the motion to have the statue and its accompanying base relocated to the Sampson County History Museum. The county’s vote was unanimous. Along with his motion, Kivett requested that county administration reach out to city officials to inquire about sharing the cost.

