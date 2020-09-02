SCS to mull re-entry plan

Hobbs

With the third week of the school year underway and students learning from home, the Sampson County Board of Education and district officials are ready to discuss plans moving forward.

A special meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, through Zoom. Interim Superintendent Stewart Hobbs will present a recommendation plan, with a request for approval from the board.

To start the 2020-2021 academic period, a remote learning plan was set due to the COVID-19 pandemic and safety. It was ordered to last for nine weeks for high schools, with options being reassessed after the first four weeks for kindergartners, elementary and middle school students.

“I would like to talk to the board more about what it looks like as far as returning to school in some form or fashion, especially for K-8,” Hobbs said during the previous August board meeting after having an executive meeting. “I wanted to hear from my staff. I don’t like surprises. I felt more optimistic walking into this office today than I have been in a long time as far as getting students back.”

But after matters brought to his attention regarding positive cases of COVID-19 and other related issues, Hobbs questioned whether getting students back on a limited basis was the best thing.

“I said it and I’ll continue to say it, getting kids back to school face-to-face is my top priority as long as it’s a safe environment,” Hobbs said. “But I don’t want to get students back if it’s going to create more of a problem.”

He added that the staff and administrators are working on decisions, while talking about concerns involving children wearing masks and isolation procedures, which may start hearsay and privacy matters if a student leaves a room. It’s one of several questions officials are dealing with.

“It’s tough for me to sit here for 30 minutes wearing a mask,” he said. “So what does that look like for children?”

The special meeting was officially announced before N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that the state will move into Phase 2.5 starting 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4.

It was expressed that mask mandates and other prevention methods will remain to contain the virus. Under the executive order, mass gatherings limits will increase to 25 people indoors and 50 outside — a change from the current limit of 10 indoors and 25 outdoors. It also calls for playgrounds to be open, among other locations with restrictions.

Before the remote learning decision, the county board approved a schedule, known as Plan B, under which 50% of students attend school for two days with social distancing practices, while the other three days were spent at home. Plan A (minimal social distancing) and Plan C (remote learning only if COVID-19 gets worse) were previously discussed through the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s “Lighting Our Way Forward” plan.

“I believe this board is just like me,” Hobbs said during the meeting. “They want to get kids back to school as soon as we can.”

In addition to the decision for future re-entry, the board is also scheduled to discuss school fundraisers, which are limited because of COVID-19. For additional information about accessing the meeting, visit the Sampson County Board of Education’s website at https://bit.ly/3gPtxIj.

