Turkey man dies in fiery wreck

Third fatal wreck in Sampson in as many weeks

A Turkey man was killed in a fiery single-vehicle collision on Monday afternoon, the second death on Sampson County roadways in the past week.

At approximately 2:05 p.m. Monday, Highway Patrol troopers in Sampson responded to a fatal collision on Rowan Road, just north of New Hope Church Road. According to reports from patrol officials, the investigation revealed that a 2011 Chevrolet pickup was traveling north on Rowan Road when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree and caught fire.

The driver, Michael Parter, 51, of Turkey, died at the scene from his injuries. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

Monday’s deadly wreck was the eighth fatal collision investigated by troopers in 2020 on Sampson County roads, and the third in as many weeks. The eight fatal collisions have resulted in as many deaths, compared to nine fatal collisions resulting in 11 deaths at this time last year.

There have been a total of nine fatal wrecks in Sampson this year, with the first deadly wreck of the year — a single-vehicle collision on Jan. 2 — occurring within the Clinton city limits and investigated by the Clinton Police Department.

Partner is the second Turkey resident to die in a vehicle wreck in the past week following the death of David Braswell, 19, in a Clinton-area collision on Thursday.

The Turkey teenager was killed and three others — McKenzie Reynolds of Clinton,along with the other two passengers in the Nissan with Braswell, including Ron Carter of Turkey and Jada Parker of Newton Grove — were seriously injured following a vehicle collision with a tractor-trailer on Pine Ridge Road on Thursday night in which the tractor-trailer driver was charged.

The Highway Patrol in Sampson County has investigated 17 deaths on county roads in each of the last two years, 2018 and 2019.

