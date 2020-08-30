Matute breaks barriers at OWU

At Ohio Wesleyan University, Jose Matute makes a presentation. A Sampson County Schools product, Matute is the first Hispanic student to serve a president of the university’s Student Government. Courtesy Photo During the previous school year, Jose Matute, right, worked to help students as vice president of the Ohio Wesleyan University Student Government with Greg Margavicus, president. Matute was recently elected as president for the current school year. Courtesy Photo

As a leader at Ohio Wesleyan University, one of Jose Matute’s goals is to make sure everyone has “a seat at the table,” while breaking barriers and glass ceilings.

The senior and product of Sampson County Schools recently made history by becoming the first Hispanic president of the OWU Student Government.

“I definitely feel a sense of urgency and a sense of responsibility, especially with the conversations that I had with people,” Matute said about making changes at the private institution in Delaware, Ohio with more than 1,600 students.

Matute is a double major working toward degrees in political science and pre-law, with a minor in economics. His first goal was to study environmental science during his freshman year, but the presidential election and political landscape of 2016 changed his course of thought.

“I wasn’t really involved with politics, in fact, I didn’t know much about politics at all until after that election,” Matute said.

As a DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) Dreamer, Matute became more political when the program was rescinded in 2017. It was formed to protect immigrant youths from deportation. The rescission of DACA was later blocked by a Supreme Court ruling. When he switched his major, work in the Student Government Association was right up his alley when it came to legislation. The organization oversees a budget of more than $250,000.

“Student government is college is a really powerful institution that the university administrators look to when it comes to setting policies,” he said.

As the new academic years begins, it’s a challenge Matute is ready for when it comes to making a difference in the world.

“My thought process is that I can start here at my university,” he said at the predominately white institution. “We have to campaign campus-wide when we’re running for office. I would sit down and listen to communities from all backgrounds and all identities and I did sense a common trend — they believe that they don’t have a seat at the table when it comes to policies and the way that the university maneuvers.”

Before being elected to the top position, he ran as vice president on the same ticket with Greg Margavicus, who served as president before graduation. Now as a senior, Matute is happy to see progress continue on the campus. During his freshman year, the first Black woman was elected as president. Matute’s running mate, Autumn Ford, became the first Black woman vice president.

“I think in conjunction with my life experiences and my plans in conjunction with her life experiences and her plans, I think we can definitely make change,” he said. “With that change, everybody is treated with a sense of dignity, everybody is heard, and hopefully that translates into policies on the administration side.”

As president, Matute will have to lead the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic. It comes with barriers, but he believes there’s a lot of values when it comes to overcoming obstacles.

“I never imagined that we would be in that situation,” Matute said. “It’s definitely taught me a lot of lessons. It taught me that you need to have a plan even in the face of uncertainty because anything can change and you need to build a good team around you that can give you advice and council when you most need it.”

With the protests and uprisings behind the murder of George Floyd police brutality, and other social issues, Matute feels a great sense of responsibility to make sure people have a “seat at the table.”

“That really was my motto in terms of my campaign when it comes to voices being heard,” he said about making sure there’s representation on different committees on campus.

Matute grew up in the Union District of Sampson County Schools. Before graduating from Union High School, he was the vice president of the Student Government Association during his senior year. He also played soccer, leading the team to achievements as the captain and Junior ROTC — which had a change in his discipline and direction at a young age. Although there’s a large Hispanic population, Matute said there wasn’t a lot of resources to help Spanish-speaking students prepare for college and other opportunities.

“I don’t speak for the entire community, but definitely I would see that we weren’t really knowledgeable about policies, rights, and etcetera,” he said in regards to policies not in favor of immigration.

After earning his degrees, he plans to return home to help and to make sure the Hispanic community is not overlooked. On the way, he plans to attend law school. Although it may come with a hurdle of not being eligible for financial aid as a DACA student, Matute is determined to find a way. His goals is to become an immigration lawyer or advocate. Matute’s journey was made possible through the Simple Gifts Scholarship Fund, which helps student attend a private college outside of North Carolina.

“I’m pretty sure that I can speak for everyone, I can say that this scholarship has changed lives in Sampson County,” he said. “I know that it’s true in my case.”

The program coordinated by Margaret Turlington helped the first-generation college student find a way to college financially after he didn’t quality for financial aid.

“I’m very proud that the scholarship provides opportunities for students in our county to go and thrive, excel, and also gain leadership by attending a private liberal arts college,” Turlington said. “Jose has seized on every opportunity at Ohio Wesleyan.”

After a rigorous application process, he earned the scholarship and came to the Midwest. During his time in college, Matute interned in the Rockville, Md., mayoral office of Bridget Newton. It was one of many opportunities made possible by attending a small, close-knit university.

“There’s another side of Simple Gifts that isn’t talked about, which is getting outside of your bubble and comfort zone which is Sampson County,” Matute said while talking about his years in Ohio. “It just opened my eyes, my mind, my imagination. I was able to see another culture and other parts of this huge country. It really have shaped the perspective that I have at this moment.”

Story originally ran in Thursday's e-edition. It is offered here for the first time in print.