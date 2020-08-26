Clinton Square Fair canceled

Charles Carlisle & the Grandpas, a bluegrass band based in North Carolina, performed at the Sampson County History Museum during last year’s Square Fair. In 2019, the Sampson Arts Council provided free canvas bags to the community and gave them materials to make their own prints on the bags. Virginia Tew, 7, painted her free canvas bag with the help of Brynna Thompson.

The Square Fair is yet another local event to fall victim to COVID.

According to Mary Rose, Main Street Program manager and City Planning director, the decision to cancel the Square Fair was made earlier this month after speaking with Square Fair partners, several sponsors, downtown business owners and downtown committee members.

“It was a group effort in making this decision,” Rose stated. ” Ultimately a majority of those involved feel it was in the best interest of all involved to cancel the 2020 Square Fair and BBQ Cook-off.”

Rose noted the decision was made after those consultations with stakeholders, who shared concerns related to COVID-19 and the potential for spread within the community as a result of a gathering which annually brings several thousand people to Downtown Clinton.

“The Square Fair and BBQ Cook-off have been an event in our community which began as a crafts fair in the early ’90s,” Rose noted. “The event was rebranded in 2019 as part of our overall City and Downtown branding which has been developed and implemented over the past four years. Another event which has been rebranded during this same time frame is Christmas in the City.”

Rose explained that it traditionally takes months of planning and also sponsorship and partner support to make this event possible. The Sampson County History Museum already confirmed they would not be participating in the event this year by holding its annual Museum/Demonstration Day.

“It was a decision that needed to be made in order to respect partners and participants who may wish to make other plans for this date,” Rose stated. “Our 2021 Square Fair is tentatively planned for Oct. 9, 2021. The Clinton Main Street Program has developed the Sampson Strong Together Brunch & Bows shopping events in partnership with the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce, SCC Small Business Center, Town of Roseboro, and Newton Grove, as a way to hold smaller events which we hope will drive traffic into businesses which have been severely impacted by COVID-19. “

According to Rose, the City of Clinton Christmas in the City Committee has also recently met and is working on ways to permit the city to celebrate the holiday season safely for 2020. They will be able to share more about their plans for Christmas in the next several months.

“The Clinton Main Street Program Promotion and Design Committees are actively meeting each month to develop alternative projects and activities which we hope our community will enjoy,” Rose continued. “The Design Committee has been working on public art with Simple Gifts Fund interns who have created mural boards for DRAW, Mystery Masterpieces for our fundraiser slated for January 2021, and the Clinton Development Corporation with their recent commission with artist, Skylar Simmons, “Miracle Children” which can be seen in the rear of the Clinton City Market tree park.”

Rose explained that just this past week the Sampson County Master Gardeners, Ann Butler and Nancy Thagard installed some plantings on the landing on the corner of Main and Wall Streets in Downtown.

“Even though the Square Fair and BBQ Cook off has been canceled for 2020, the Clinton Main Street Program, it’s partners, committees, and small businesses continue to work together during what has been a true crisis for many,” Rose concluded. “The Clinton Main Street Program strives to bring vibrancy to the heart of our community by way of events, public art, beautification efforts, and resource sharing during this difficult time.”

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588