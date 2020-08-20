Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Aug. 1 — Jonathan Lewis Jones, 37, of 5536 Cornwallis Road, Turkey, was charged with resisting public officer, breaking and entering, larceny, possession of stolen property and communicating threats. Bond set at $17,500; court date is Oct. 15.

• Aug. 1 — Priscilla Mae Cowan, 59, of 536 Byron Butler Court, Clinton, was charged with driving under the influence and no operator’s license. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 29.

• Aug. 1 — Timothy Ray Sutton, 40, of 141 We Care Lane, Autryville, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Oct. 27.

• Aug. 1 — Stephanie Diane Williams, 26, of 560 Jernigan Loop Road, Dunn, was charged with injury to real property and injury to personal property. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 27.

• Aug. 1 — Andrew Wayne Harrell, 31, of 1820 James St., Durham, was charged with second degree trespass and fictitious tag. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 27.

• Aug. 1 — Tiffany Diane Harrell, 26, of 105 Cotton Lane, Turkey, was charged with breaking and entering. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Oct. 27.

• Aug. 1 — Thomas Francis Jones, 56, of 2276 Five Bridge Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Oct. 27.

• Aug. 1 — Quamaine Lee Watlington, 27, of 800 S. McKay Ave., Dunn, was charged with driving while impaired, speeding and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 22.

• Aug. 2 — Michael D. Reiss, 46, of 106 Sam Mateo Drive, Wilmington, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious tag and no insurance. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Aug. 21.

• Aug. 2 — Cesar Romeo Vasquez Castro, 29, of 126 Loop Road, Clinton, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Aug. 21.

• Aug. 2 — Osmin Reyneay Zuniga-Moya, 40, of 56 Sasser Lane, Clinton, was charged with trafficking in cocaine and carrying a concealed gun. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Nov. 25.

• Aug. 2 — Jimmy Mccoy Rouse, 71, of 825 Parkersburg Road, Garland, was charged with intoxicated and disruptive. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 20.

• Aug. 2 — Christopher Bryan Draughon, 30, of 2898 W. Main St., Clinton, was charged with intimidation. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 26.

• Aug. 3 — Anthony Lewis Cole, 35, of 169 Jones Pond Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats and hit/run leaving the scene with property damage. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Oct. 22.

• Aug. 3 — Steven Dwayne Williams, 20, of 80 Russ St., Elizabethtown, was charged with possession of stolen firearm and carrying a concealed gun. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Aug. 21.

• Aug. 4 — Toby Lee Rhodes, 41, of 445 Old Cotton Gin Road, Roseboro, was charged with breaking and entering and larceny. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Aug. 28.

• Aug. 4 — Charles Elijah James, 41, of 419 Fisher Drive, Roseboro, was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Bond set at $50,000; court date was Aug. 10.

• Aug. 4 — Tiffany Dianne Briza, 38, of 77 Tanner Lane, Autryville, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond set; court date is Sept. 14.

• Aug. 5 — Hans Kaver Jean Gilles, 16, of 80 Myrtle Road, Roseboro, was charged with first degree burglary, larceny, possession of stolen goods and resisting public officer. Bond set at $151,000; court date was Aug. 14.

• Aug. 5 — Wilbur Eugene Carroll, 44, of 1570 Sampson Acres Drive, Clinton, was charged with possession of stolen goods and obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Aug. 19.

• Aug. 6 — Hubert Irvin Hepler, 31, of 1850 Eugene Jernigan Road, Dunn, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Aug. 14.

• Aug. 6 — Jody Glenn Barefoot, 51, of 12862 Dunn Road, Dunn, was charged with simple assault, assault with a deadly weapon, assault by pointing a gun and injury to personal property. Bond set at $3,500; court date is Oct. 27.

• Aug. 6 — Richard Conway Moore, 60, of 380 Herring Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Oct. 20.

• Aug. 7 — James Cyle Beatty, 33, of 5465 Fleet Cooper Road, Roseboro, was charged with simple assault and injury to personal property. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Aug. 25.

• Aug. 7 — Ralph Ray Stanton, 71, of 4070 Fayetteville Hwy., Godwin, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is Sept. 4.

• Aug. 7 — Donnie James Hollingsworth, 41, of 1546 Yellowskin Road, Autryville, was charged with selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Aug. 21.

• Aug. 7 — Joshua Dale Smith, 27, of 299 Old Salemburg Road, Salemburg, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than half an ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $26,000; court date is Aug. 21.

• Aug. 7 — Donovan Obryan, 20, of 5968 Church Road, Newton Grove, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 29.

• Aug. 7 — Donnie Ray Lewis, 45, of 3601 Elizabethtown Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with simple assault and communicating threats. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 20.

• Aug. 7 — Jacob Matthew Hawks, 21, of 303 Harpers Glen Apts., Clinton, was charged with resisting public officer and assault by strangulation. Bond set at $23,000; court date is Aug. 10.

• Aug. 7 — Jimmy Mccoy Rouse, 71, of 106 Royal Lane, Clinton, was charged with sex offender on child premises. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Aug. 21.

• Aug. 7 — Calvin Minson Hall, 34, of 211 Arrowhead Drive, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 27.

• Aug. 7 — Donald Josh Brown, 44, of 60 N. Spring Branch Road, Dunn, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 9.

• Aug. 7 — Kelly Nicole Fox, 42, of 985 Williamson Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Oct. 15.

• Aug. 7 — Franchesca Dominique Fennell, 22, of 3435 Willard Road, Willard, was charged with injury to personal property, simple assault and misdemeanor larceny. No bond set; court date is Sept. 8.

• Aug. 8 — Amber Lorene Gibert, 27, of 3440 Greenpath Road, Dunn, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 20.

• Aug. 8 — Starr Miranda Gibert, 24, of 105 Pebblestone Lane, Dunn, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Oct. 20.

• Aug. 8 — Rodney Levell Carr, 21, of 1972 W. Main St., Clinton, was charged with possession of stolen firearm and possession of marijuana. Bond set at $30,000; court date is Aug. 18.

• Aug. 8 — Austin Williams, 25, of 105 Pebblestone Lane, Dunn, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Oct. 20.

• Aug. 8 — Kimberly Mary Rios-Roman, 23, of 223 E. Plank Road, Warsaw, was charged with shoplifting. No bond listed; court date is Nov. 17.

• Aug. 8 — Jessica Marie Shaffer, 42, of 192 Doc Highsmith Lane, Roseboro, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $10,000; court date was Aug. 10.

• Aug. 9 — William Pearley Johnson, 40, of 538 McKoy St., Clinton, was charged with threatening phone call. No bond set; court date is Nov. 23.

• Aug. 9 — Joseph Tyler Gibson, 21, of 965 Beautancus Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 8.

• Aug. 9 — Christopher Lee Laird, 30, of 720 Pine Forest School Road, Roseboro, was charged with assault by strangulation. No bond set; court date is Aug. 28.

• Aug. 10 — Jermarvis Deaavionn Rich, 19, of 112 Herman Lane, Salemburg, was charged with larceny. No bond set; court date is Oct. 22.

• Aug. 10 — Marshall E. Starnes, 57, of 147 Lorraine Road, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Oct. 26.

• Aug. 10 — Marco Antonio Lopez Ramirez, 33, of 1052 Cedar Point Road, Newton Grove, was charged with driving while impaired, failure to maintain lane control, driving while license revoked, failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s license, expired registration card/tag and possession of controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Bond set at $19.500; court date is Aug. 21.

• Aug. 10 — Delois James Monroe, 38, of 103 W. Maple St., Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Sept. 29.

• Aug. 10 — James Edward Schumaker , 27, of 306 Park Ave., Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 22.

• Aug. 11 —David Jorge Krch, 40, of 315 Underwood St., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and violation of court order. No bond set; court date is Aug. 27.

• Aug. 12 — Jessica Rayann Jacobs, 22, of 445 Rock Lewis Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of ecstasy, possession of shrooms, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun. Bond set at $65,000; court date is Aug. 21.

• Aug. 12 — Quinn A. Peterson, 33, of 56 Roosevelt Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple assault and intimidation. Bond set at $500; court date is Nov. 9.

• Aug. 12 — Charles Barney Lloyd, 47, of 1725 Mohawk Drive, Hartsville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and probation violation. Bond set at $40,000; court date is Oct. 7.

• Aug. 12 — Keyontae Mikwan Elliot, 24, of 3452 S. US Hwy. 301, Dunn, was charged with injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is Sept. 3.

• Aug. 12 — Guillermo Rivas, 48, of 100 Glory Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. No bond set; court date is Oct. 5.

• Aug. 13 — Keily Waleska Aguilar-Flores, 35, of Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. No bond set; court date is Oct. 30.

• Aug. 13 — Ana Marroquin Dearaujo, 56, of 108 Shields St., Clinton, was charged with larceny of a merchant. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 15.

• Aug. 13 — Latoya Shaquan Mckenzie, 26, of 2639 Herring Road, Rose Hill, was charged with resisting public officer. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 22.

• Aug. 13 — Axia Soraya Zimmerli, 46, of 248 N. Herring Ave., Garland, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is Oct. 27.

• Aug. 13 — Teresa Rattley, 47, of 149 Seven Eagles Lane, Clinton, was charged with cyberstalking. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 19.

• Aug. 13 — Timothy Lee Stewart, 40, of 896 Hollow Bridge Road, Autryville, was charged with felony larceny. No bond set; court date is Aug. 31.

• Aug. 13 — Amber Autumn Barbour, 24, of 80 Wilkes Road, Dunn, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Oct. 13.

• Aug. 14 — Giovante Ontonio Devone, 27, of 1015 Friday Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with trespassing and possession of marijuana less than half an ounce. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Nov. 9.

• Aug. 14 — Dylan Christopher Rich, 21, of 111 Harmon St., Clinton, was charged with cyberstalking. No bond set; court date is Sept. 22.

• Aug. 14 — Francisco Javier Garcia Medrano, 30, of 910 Hudson Road, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. No bond set; court date is Oct. 16.

• Aug. 14 — Taylor Gabrielle Heath, 25, of 401 E. Jackson St., Apt. 420, Roseboro, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $4,000; court date is Aug. 21.

• Aug. 14 — Jessica Jazmine Cruz, 24, of 730 Taylors Bridge Hwy., Clinton, was charged with identity theft, driving while license revoked and failure to reduce speed. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 11.

• Aug. 14 — Chastida Odom Gonzales, 40, of 6148 Mount Olive Hwy., Mount Olive, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor possession of stolen goods, failure to wear seat belt, driving while license revoked, expired registration card/tag, driving/allowing to drive motor vehicle with no registration, no insurance and misdemeanor worthless checks . Bond set at $3,000; court date is Sept. 28.

• Aug. 14 — Tori Highsmith, 29, of 313 Perry Drive, Rose Hill, was charged with simple assault, interfering with emergency communication and injury to personal property. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 15.

• Aug. 14 — Samuel Emanuel Brown, 38, of 139 Libbey St., Hampton, was charged with fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance, possession of firearm by felon, speeding 100 in a 55 zone, reckless driving, left of center and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $75,500; court date is Aug. 21.

• Aug. 14 — Torrey Danyelle Sandlin, 20, of 1901 Orchard Hollow Lane, Raleigh, was charged with possession of cocaine. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Sept. 21.

• Aug. 15 — Enrique Ponce Ambriz, 50, of 155 Summer Tree Court, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. No bond set; court date is Nov. 17.

• Aug. 15 — Casey Donahue Jones, 40, of 119 Marshfield Drive, Wilmington, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Oct. 28.

• Aug. 15 — Blair Nicole Ayton, 23, of 3367 Hayes Mill Road, Salemburg, was charged with trespassing and communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is Nov. 16.

• Aug. 15 — William Curtis Hager, 31, of 42 Larry Lane, Dunn, was charged with communicating threats, assault with a deadly weapon and cyberstalking. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Oct. 22.

• Aug. 15 — Ramon Martise Singleton, 44, of 480 Johnston Hwy., Newton Grove, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Sept. 3.

• Aug. 15 — Nicholas Ryan Burgess, 29, of 96 Rosie Lane, Dunn, was charged with possession of stolen motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, driving while license revoked and fictitious tag. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Aug. 21.

• Aug. 15 — Aggie Rich Jr., 40, of 7766 Roseboro Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Aug. 21.

• Aug. 16 — Danny Martin Gregory, 47, of 1466 Erwin Chapel Road, Dunn, was charged with fleeing to elude arrest, reckless driving to endanger and driving while license revoked. No bond set; court date not listed.

• Aug. 17 — Christopher Wyatt Christman, 34, of 4839 Coastal Drive SE, Southport, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, resist, delay and obstruct, damage to property and shoplifting. Bond set at $10,500; court date is Dec. 8.

• Aug. 17 — Codi Leland Starnes, 28, of 4715 Bluewater St. SE, Southport, was charged with damage to property, shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $500; court date is Dec. 8.

• Aug. 17 — Daisy Rochelle, 35, of 4657 Bluewater St. SE, Southport, was charged with damage to property and shoplifting. Bond set at $500; court date is Dec. 8.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.