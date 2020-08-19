HCA students, staff return to campus

A young student is excited to return to Harrells Christian Academy. Pearson Johnson returns to school for the first day of school at Harrells Christian Academy. Students at Harrells Christian Academy practice social distancing in class.

Harrells Christian Academy students and faculty returned to campus on Wednesday, Aug. 12, with the knowledge that safety was the school’s number one priority.

According to Yearbook Advisor and Advancement Associate Natalie Pope, the school spent nearly five months with quiet hallways and empty rooms. Pope explained that teachers and administrators were ready to welcome smiling, eager students back into the place they’ve come to know as their second home.

“The staff wants HCA families to be at ease, knowing that serious measures have and will be taken to protect the health of our students and teachers as we continue to live through this uncertain time,” Pope stated. “During the summer months, many protocols were put in place in expectation of teachers and students returning to campus in the fall.”

The Yearbook Advisor and Advancement Associate noted that hand sanitizers were mounted in each classroom and at various spots around campus, plus, air purifying machines were purchased for every classroom. She also explained that rooms were divided and desks were spaced to allow for social distancing, and items such as free-standing handwashing stations and Plexiglas partitions were added as an extra barrier of protection for everyone on campus.

“Students and parents who arrived at school on the first day wore masks and had their temperatures checked prior to entering,” Pope stated. “This is just one of the many new procedures that teachers and students will have to get used to as they continue to maintain safety during the pandemic. However, despite having to eat lunch in their classrooms, wear masks throughout the day, and maintain a safe distance in the hallways and classrooms, HCA students and teachers are beyond thrilled to be back at school in person.”

Senior O’Neika Williams stated, “I never thought I’d be so glad to be back at school. It’s just so nice to get out of the house and be around people again.”

Pope discussed that teachers will provide virtual instruction for any student who needs to stay home due to health reasons. HCA is not offering full-time virtual learning at this time, according to the Yearbook Advisor and Advancement Associate.

“Harrells Christian Academy prides itself on establishing meaningful, personal relationships among students, teachers, coaches, and administrators,” Pope added. “Therefore, returning to campus was never a question of “if” for HCA but only “when,” and after the first few days of school, things are running smoothly and falling into rhythm. Through faith, family, and a focus on the future, HCA is carrying out its mission of building Christian character, developing minds, and achieving academic success.”

HCA just held their graduation ceremony as an outdoor ceremony on July 16. A total of 29 seniors received their diplomas.

The graduation ceremony was organized by class advisors Ruth Ann Parker and Kristen Spell and led by junior marshals Rhylee Pope of Clinton, Lekea Boney of Wallace, Sophia Dixon of Wallace, Hill Lanier of Wallace, Colby Stoppelbein of Kenansville, and Savannah Wells of Burgaw. Kindergarten mascots were John-Ward Farrior and Kate Hall, both of Wallace.

Head of School Andy Wells congratulated the Class of 2020, in his closing remarks, for their tenacity and patience in finishing out the school year under challenging circumstances.