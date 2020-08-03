Shelters opened as Sampson braces for Isaias

Sampson County officials were preparing for Tropical Storm Isaias within the Emergency Operations Center on Sunday, the same day shelters were announced and a state of emergency was declared. Courtesy photo| County of Sampson

Shelters opened up Monday afternoon in Sampson and Duplin counties as Tropical Storm Isaias made its way closer, bringing threats of heavy rainfall, storm surge, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and dangerous rip currents. Power outages and road closures are expected across portions of central and eastern North Carolina through Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service-Raleigh, Isaias is expected to bring 4-6 inches of rain to Sampson County, causing both flash flooding in the northern portions of the county and river flooding in the southern portions of the county. Combined with the anticipated frequent wind gusts of 40-60 mph, downed trees and power outages are expected.

“Thankfully, the duration of such winds is currently predicted to be short, the worst occurring between midnight Monday and 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning,” the county said in a statement Sunday, the same day shelters were announced and a state of emergency declared.

The State of Emergency does not currently include a curfew, but due to the increased confidence that the southern portion of Sampson County “will experience flooding conditions that pose significant danger to life and property,” county officials said.

“Although the storm has been downgraded from a hurricane, Isaias still poses great threats to our state,” said Gov. Roy Cooper. “North Carolinians should prepare for flooding, storm surge, power outages and the dangers associated with them.”

Cooper’s request for a federal emergency declaration for 25 North Carolina counties was approved, which authorizes federal assistance for storm response. On Friday, Cooper declared a state of emergency, which helps state and local officials take extra precautions to protect the public and allows the state to seek federal disaster aid.

Local officials ordered evacuations for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands, Ocean Isle Beach, Holden Beach and Caswell Beach. Details on evacuations are available on the ReadyNC website.

People can get real-time traffic and road conditions, including about any closures, at DriveNC.gov or by calling 511.

It’s not too late to prepare your emergency kit. Instructions on what to include in a family emergency kit are available at ReadyNC.org. This year be sure to add additional items like face coverings, hand sanitizer and cleaning products to stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Public Safety has launched a new webpage to help people stay safe and informed as they prepare for Hurricane Isaias. The Hurricane Isaias 2020 webpage is a one-stop source for up-to-date storm information, including power outages, evacuation orders and emergency shelters. The website can be found at ncdps.gov/isaias

North Carolina has recently introduced coastal evacuation zones in 20 coastal counties with the Know Your Zone program. For more information and to learn if you are in a zone, visit knowyourzone.nc.gov

North Carolinians were urged to follow evacuation orders by local officials.

In Sampson County, that includes a voluntary evacuation order issued for Franklin Township, more specifically the area south of Highway 411 from Harrells to Clear Run and the areas south of Highway 41, effective at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3.

Residents were urged to seek safe shelter outside of this flood area.

The county decided to open the following shelters as of Monday afternoon:

• Union High School – 1189 Kader Merritt Road, Rose Hill

• Clinton High School – 340 Indiantown Road, Clinton

• Fisher Drive Adult Day Health Center, Clinton (special needs sheltering only)

• Sampson County Animal Shelter, 168 Agriculture Place, Clinton (pet sheltering only)

The weather threats posed by Isaias are greater than the risk of contracting COVID-19 at a shelter. Shelters staff are taking extra precautions to prepare shelters for evacuees.

Across the state, more than 1,800 Department of Transportation employees are on standby with more than 1,500 pieces of equipment and more than 1,000 chainsaws. The department is preparing to respond to downed trees and localized flooding that may temporarily close roadways. Cooper also authorized the activation of up to 150 members of the North Carolina National Guard to be used if needed in hurricane response, and water rescue teams are preparing to respond if they are needed.

“In order to reduce the risk of potential exposure to the COVID virus, citizens should consider sheltering in place, with family or friends, or in a hotel unless you reside in a flood prone area or do not feel safe within your home’s structure,” Sampson County said in a statement. “It is particularly important for those who have tested positive for COVID or have had potential exposure to someone positive to shelter in place if safe to do so.”

Those who must come to a shelter will be screened for symptoms upon arrival, with those exhibiting symptoms, and their accompanying family members, isolated away from the general shelter population. Everyone must observe social distancing, county officials said, although families will be able to “cluster” together.

All persons entering or working in a shelter must wear masks at all times.

As with normal disaster sheltering, persons coming to a shelter are asked to bring bedding, medicines, foods (especially baby foods and baby supplies), personal hygiene items, and flashlights.

Due to the pandemic, those coming to shelters should also bring any personal protective equipment available (masks, gloves and hand sanitizer), but the county will also have masks and sanitizer available. Firearms and alcoholic beverages are forbidden; law enforcement will retain the right to search bags brought into the shelter as a safety precaution, county officials said.

Pets (other than service animals) are not allowed in general population shelters, so the county is operating a pet shelter for dogs or cats belonging to those persons evacuating their residence or seeking refuge in a county shelter.

Pet owners are responsible for the transportation of their pets to the shelter. Pet owners should bring their pets in a kennel/carrier, and must provide an ID and proof of current vaccinations upon registration of pets at the shelter. Animals will not be accepted without proof of vaccination, if they appear to be sick, or if they are exhibiting aggressive behavior. Pet owners may also wish to consider sheltering their pets at animal hospitals, kennels or other safe shelter.

Those persons with special medical needs should contact the Office of Emergency Services at 910-592-8996 and ask to speak with the Shelter Branch Coordinator regarding special needs sheltering.

Follow Sampson County Government on Facebook (https://bit.ly/30hnmYq) and on Twitter (@Countyof Sampson) to find the latest information on the County’s disaster response.

Duplin County

Duplin County is operating two storm shelters, opening them at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, and scheduled to close them at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4. The following storm shelters will be available:

• North Duplin Elementary School — 157 N. Duplin School Road, Mount Olive

• James Kenan High School — 1241 N.C. 24 and 50 Hwy, Warsaw

• Duplin County Animal Services, 117 Middleton Cemetery Lane, Kenansville (pet sheltering only)

Due to personal spacing guidelines for COVID-19, pets will be housed separately from storm shelter inhabitants. Persons staying in a county storm shelter should drop off their pets at the Animal Services facility with food and other necessities prior to going to the storm shelter.

Duplin County is taking precautions to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 among residents who seek safety in a storm shelter. The following guidelines have been implemented for storm shelters to minimize exposure or transmission of the COVID-19 virus:

• All residents will have their temperature checked and will be asked symptom screening questions before entering the shelter.

• Residents should bring a face covering as well as other personal supplies such as hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, non-perishable food, medications, items needed for infants/children, oxygen concentrators, mobility assistance devices (wheelchairs), and hygiene items.

• Residents will be required to register upon entry and sign a release form.

• Any resident who is symptomatic, COVID-positive, or begins to feel ill while at the shelter will be quarantined away from the general population.

Duplin County residents are encouraged to make plans to stay in a safe place with family, friends, or at a temporary lodging area outside of the storm impact area, if possible, to reduce their chance of being exposed to or transmitting the COVID-19 virus in a county storm shelter.

