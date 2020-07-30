A different bus ride to school

Clinton City Schools is preparing for what transportation will look like when school starts in August, but it depends on what percentage of students return to school or decide to stay in a strictly remote learning style. For now, CCS has set up guidelines for transportation.

Charlene Jones, CCS executive director of Finance, noted the different guidelines for the Clinton City Board of Education during a recent meeting. According to guidelines, all buses must be cleaned and sanitized between each route. Jones explained that her team believes it could take around 30 minutes to clean the buses.

The guidelines stipulate that all windows and doors must remain open while buses are being cleaned and sanitized, and all cleaning supplies need to be locked and secured in a remote location.

Jones noted that driver health checks will be completed daily, and masks will be worn at all times. Students must have a completed health attestation form before riding the bus. According to Jones, the attestation could be performed at the beginning of the year, and parents will be expected to constantly check their children. According to Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson, he is thinking of requiring the attestation to be filled out every 14 days.

Bus drivers will not be expected to check a child’s temperature before they get on the bus. According to Johnson, if bus drivers had to check temperatures it would take too much time out of the trip and it is implausible to ask bus drivers to do so.

According to the guidelines, when possible, all windows will be slightly opened when transitioning students and adults to allow more airflow. Plus, equipment such as car seats and seat belts, wheelchairs, walkers, and adaptive equipment will be clean and sanitized.

Jones noted that if students get sick during the day, they must not ride the bus home; individual school principals will determine the plan for their school as stated in the guidelines.

If a driver becomes sick during the day, according to the guidelines, they should not return to drive students home. Jones noted that there will be a sub-list for when regular drivers can’t perform their duties.

“Masks will always be worn on the bus for Pre-K through 12th-grade children,” Jones stated. “Students will only have one per seat unless they happen to be family members. At this time, transportation will be limited to address until further notice.”

Jones noted her team would love to tell parents what time to expect the buses but transportation will depend on student attendance numbers. So, until the schools know how many students are returning, they won’t know what time everything will occur. However, the picture is expected to become clearer closer to school’s official start date of Aug. 17.

Survey results will determine the numbers needing transportation at each site. It will also determine how many students in each area of home addresses will need transportation, according to Jones. This information will determine the number of routes; the pick-up/drop-off times for students; and any possible staggered beginning and ending times.

“Transportation has to have those numbers to be able to do the planning of the routes,” Jones explained. “Those staggered times would not be mid-morning or lunch. It would be 30 minutes to an hour.”

Parents are expected to know which day their children will be going to school since schools will operate on an A-B day. CCS expects students to mix up their days at the beginning of the school year but they hope as the year continues, confusion will dissipate.

CCS plans to operate on a partial return back to school in the fall. Students will come back to school on different days operating on an A-B schedule with Wednesdays devoted to remote learning. Students who aren’t at school during the beginning of the week can stay updated through online work and students who aren’t at school during the end of the week can do the same.

