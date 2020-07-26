On a mission, even amid pandemic

Gift items are arranged by Carolina Sanchez and Marie Faircloth arrange gift items for seniors. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Marie Faircloth, director of the Garland Senior Center, places bags of fresh potatoes into boxes to be delivered. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent

GARLAND — In the parking lot of the Garland Senior Center, Carolina Sanchez loaded bags of meals into her car for elderly residents nearby.

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues, Sanchez doesn’t mind seeing a few miles added to the odometer while delivering meals to seniors unable to leave home. Garland is one of several locations serving meals through Sampson County’s Department of Aging. Once a week, meals are sent from sites to homebound participants.

“I do love working here,” Sanchez said while fighting back tears. “I grew a bond with them and I’m going to miss it when I got to go. But I’m going to come back.”

The office assistant lives near the center, but she will have to leave after the summer to continue work with the Telamon Corporation, which provides early childhood, workforce, and housing services. Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center and loves having her around to help with tasks such as computer applications. More than 20 meals are delivered on Fridays.

For each home, a five-day supply of frozen meals were prepared by Gibbs Catering of Wilmington. Due to the pandemic, centers were closed for safety reasons, especially with older adults being more vulnerable to COVID-19.

“It’s been tough on us all in the program,” Faircloth said. “It’s like missing your family.”

Along with the meal, bags of food were also donated by Charles Strickland, president of the Friendly Trio Community Development Corporation. Sanchez made packages of personal hygiene packages for seniors such as tissue, deodorant, soap and toothpaste. United Way also donated masks and gloves. Currently, there’s a shortage of volunteers to help deliver meals.

“A lot of times, staff has to take the meals out,” Faircloth said. If we can take a week supply out on Friday, they can stick it it the microwave and they have their meal.”

The visits also give participants to see someone face-to-face if they’re living by themselves. Calls are made to what Faircloth calls “telephone reassurance” to keep in touch and put smiles on faces.

“It’s been kind of tough on them and they’re ready to come back,” she said about the consensus of survey results.

As always, the protection of the community is the first priority, which is why the center will remained closed until further notice. Under order from North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, the state is still under a Phase II of a reopening plan. People are required to wear face coverings in public and stay 6 feet away from others.

“We want to keep them safe,” she said. “When they come through the door, they’re going to be hugging each other and sharing their sandwiches and cookies.”

In the meantime, Faircloth said her goal is to keep seniors happy during this unprecedented time. The center partners with many organizations to bring services to the community. The site is hosting a drive-through COVID-19 testing from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, in the parking lot of the center, 91 N. Church Ave., Garland.

“It’s free an everyone is welcome to come and get tested,” Faircloth said.

Linda Armwood, nutrition program manager, believes it’s important to provide outreach to seniors to help with their emotional and mental needs as well, especially during a pandemic.

“I think it’s one of the greatest benefits in the community,” Armwood said. “You have individuals who are trying to stay independently at home. Without that service, a lot of them would end up in the nursing facility and have a lot more hospitalizations. What we do is a big part of the community that we serve.”

